Tory Lanez Gets Seriously Trolled For Saying He’s The ‘Best Rapper Alive’ — Hilarious Memes

Wait, what did Tory Lanez say? The ‘Luv’ rapper went off on Twitter, saying he was the greatest living rapper. Fans disagreed, clapping back with some vicious — and hilarious — memes.

“IM THE BEST RAPPER ALIVE RIGHT NOW …… I WILL BODY ANY OF YALL N*GGAS OUT! PERIOD,” Tory Lanez, 26, tweeted on Jan. 24. The Canadian rapper – best known for his singles “Say It,” “Luv,” and “Talk To Me” with Rich The Kid – decided continued his boasting in a couple more tweets, while also managing to call out J. Cole and Pusha T. “And for anybody denying what I’m saying … that’s cool.. just remember your favorite rapper wouldn’t step up the last time. BECAUSE N*GGAS IS AFRAID OF THIS WORK. Don’t tell me nothing about Cole or Pusha T Either .. some of my favorite rappers but ….. I gave them both an equal opportunity to go bar for bar with me. And they weren’t READY.”

“I will become the biggest artist in the world one day. I will also be known as the best artist at all aspects of my craft . .. I don’t care if u doubt me now. You will see for yourself in due time,” Tory said. A rapper claiming to be the greatest is generally no big deal (it’s kind of a prerequisite of the genre, like how corpse paint is essential to black metal or how Cardi B‘s guest verses are everywhere is pop music.) Yet, some fans thought Tory’s claims were a bit extra and responded by trolling the hell out of him.

“Here’s that attention you ordered,” @Tzeller35 tweeted, summing up what they thought about Tory’s claims. “Lupe, Nas, Jay Z, Eminem, Elzhi, Andre 3000, Black Thought, Joyner Lucas, Kxng Crooked, Royce 5’9,” @KipAliOfficial tweeted. “My sides hurt…do I need to keep going?” Those people who weren’t responding with disgusted Soulja Boy memes were tweeting their befuddlement over Tory’s claims. “Stop Tory. “Who are you?” “I see you forgot to take your pills today.” “Bro, you couldn’t even body Joyner. Nobody’s scared. They just don’t take you seriously.”

I fw u but…. pic.twitter.com/Bc6Ay1fl9U — Miss Uzi (@Fentzslay) January 24, 2019

For those who don’t know, Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson, which is a much better rap name) is a rapper from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The son of a Bajan father and a Curaçaoan mother, the family moved to the United States when he was young. Following his mother’s death, he turned to rap as a way to express himself. He earned the nickname “Lanez” from a friend because he was always running around in the streets. He took the name “Notorious,” after the late Biggie Smalls, and thus – Tory Lanez was born.

Tory released a series of mixtapes until his first studio album, I Told You, dropped in 2016. It was around that time that he remixed Drake’s “Controlla,” which blew up and brought him more fame. His single “Luv” broke into the top 20 of the US Billboard Hot 100, though he hasn’t had a single chart that high since. He’s releasing a Latin Trap album titled El Agua in Feb. 2019, according to The Source.