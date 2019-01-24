‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Trailer: The Rookies Come For The Vets In Explosive 1st Look

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the premiere of ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds,’ and from this first trailer, it looks like things are going to be more intense than ever. Watch here!

The first trailer for The Challenge: War of the Worlds is here! “This is not just a battle…it’s war,” host TJ Lavin teases in a voiceover, as intense clips from the season flash by. “I searched high and low. Your wait is over.” This season, a whole batch of new players from other reality television franchises are coming in to take on Challenge alum in the ultimate battle, and the clash between the rookies and the vets is more evident than ever in the trailer.

Johnny Bananas is back once again this season, and based on a quit snippet from the preview, it appears he’s the biggest target once again. “I’m here to make money, cause problems and break up relationships,” he insists. “That’s it.” One of his biggest Challenge nemeses, Wes Bergmann, is back, too, along with other vets like CT Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, Amanda Garcia, Ashley Mitchell and more.

The exact format of the game has not been revealed, but there are more rookie players than ever, with new contestants hailing from shows like Big Brother, The Bachelor, Floribama Shore, Geordie Shore and many more. It is also still unclear how players will be competing: Teams? Pairs? Individually?

This is not just a battle. It's war. Here's the official trailer for The Challenge: War of The Worlds 💥 #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/cUs5pzbFdP — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) January 24, 2019

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out more! The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on MTV on Wed. Feb. 6 at 9:00 p.m. Plus, you can get to know all the new players with the show’s launch special, The Challenge: War Of The Worlds: Basic Training, one week earlier, on Jan. 30, at 9:00 p.m. It’s going to be a good one!