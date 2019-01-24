Teresa Giudice Is ‘Confident’ Splitting From Joe Is The Right Decision For Her Family If He Gets Deported

Divorce ‘used to scare’ Teresa Giudice, but not so much anymore! Here’s what has changed as Joe’s deportation order looms closer…HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop.

Teresa Giudice, 46, is no longer considering moving to Italy with husband Joe, 46, if he’s deported, as she once said at the Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Season 8 reunion! And now, she’s leaning towards not doing a long-distance relationship as well, we’ve learned. “Teresa is confident that staying in the United States is what’s best for her and her daughters at this time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, adding that the Bravo star has been telling her friends this for some time now. “Teresa is still deeply hurt and upset that this entire situation has happened to her family and since Joe has been away, [she] has had a lot of time to reflect on everything.” Joe is still wrapping up a 41-month prison sentence in Pennsylvania over mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges. After his release in March 2019, he’s facing a deportation order to his native Italy.

While Joe’s been behind bars, Teresa has been getting used to flying solo — and quite frankly, she likes it! She was even caught without her wedding ring at daughter Gia’s birthday party on Jan. 8. “She is seeing that she can balance life as a single, working mom and she’s thriving. It’s making her realize she needs to put herself and her daughters first,” our source adds, referring to the four daughters Teresa and Joe share (Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14 and Audriana, 10). And even though Teresa also served prison time (11 months) for the same charges as her husband, “she still does blame Joe for the whole situation and it still hurts her to know she missed time with her daughters.”

But is Teresa really ready to go forth with actually filing for divorce? It “was never an option for Teresa until Joe had spent time away,” our source says — yes, really! “Though the idea of a divorce used to scare Teresa, it doesn’t anymore.” This adds to PEOPLE’s sources, who claimed that Teresa said that if the deportation order is fulfilled, she and Joe would “go [their] separate ways” at the RHONJ reunion taped earlier this month! The RHONJ star has been “truly living her life” as she sees Joe less now than when he was first locked up, our own source adds. Now, she’s “doing it all on her own and is a very hardworking mom.”

Even without Joe, Teresa is not alone. “Her daughter Gia has really stepped up to help with the younger daughters,” our source says, but there’s one thing Teresa is dreading amid a possible separation: “Melania would take this news the hardest as would youngest daughter Audriana, but Teresa is confident they can get through anything.” And Teresa “has been leaning on her friends and family a lot more than she used to before Joe went away,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HL, bouncing off what our first insider told us! Her support group also includes her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa, “who she’s grown much closer to now than ever before.” Teresa also gives props to her oldest daughter, as Teresa “sees what a woman Gia is growing up to be, and finds comfort in being able to confide in her on a much more mature level, and appreciates her help with her other daughters.”

Amid all the deportation drama, “Teresa knows she’s doing what’s best for her and her girls, but she also knows it will be tough on them,” our second source says. “She’s just thankful she has a full support system around them and knows after what they’ve already been through, that they can get through anything, as long as they have each other.”