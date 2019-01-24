Teresa Giudice Reportedly Vows She & Joe Will ‘Go Our Separate Ways’ If He’s Deported

Teresa Giudice apparently told Andy Cohen and her ‘RHONJ’ co-stars that she’d split with Joe if he got deported, according to a new report! We have the details here.

It may be over for Teresa Giudice and Juicy Joe soon. Teresa, according to multiple sources that spoke to PEOPLE, allegedly revealed at the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion taping earlier this month that she might split with husband, Joe Giudice, if he gets deported to Italy! While Teresa, 46, told host Andy Cohen at a previous reunion that she would consider moving overseas with Joe, this time she reportedly revealed that she and her daughters decided they would stay in the United States without him. Whoa!

“Teresa told Andy that if Joe gets deported, she’s not going,” a source told the magazine. “She said that she and Joe had talked about it over the phone, and that he understood.” A second source reiterated that information, and added, “[Teresa] didn’t really express any sadness about that. She just focused instead on the girls. It was very matter of fact. They are obviously optimistic that he is coming home. Teresa’s hope is that they can remain together as a family.”

Joe, 48, is in the middle of a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. An immigration court ruled in October 2018 to deport Joe to his native Italy when his sentence ends. Though Joe has lived in the United States since he was an infant, he never became a citizen. Under United States law, immigrants can be deported if they’re convicted of a “crime of moral turpitude” or an aggravated felony. Teresa has plenty of time left to make a decision about moving to Italy.

This isn’t too surprising, though. Teresa hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, as shown in pictures from daughter Gia‘s 18th birthday party. However, a source told Us Weekly at the time that it wasn’t an indicator that she and Joe were splitting; she just didn’t have it on at the party. We’ll find out the truth about the situation when the RHONJ reunion special airs!

HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for the Giudices for comment.