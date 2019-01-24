T.I. Shades Travis Scott Decision To Play At The Super Bowl: Slams Rapper For Not Being ‘Selfless’

Oh, snap. T.I. threw some killer shade at Travis Scott over the decision to play the Super Bowl, saying that he hopes one day, La Flame will stop being so ‘selfish.’

“I don’t know,” T.I., 38, said when TMZ asked the rapper if Travis Scott, 26, was “not down for the culture” by choosing to play the Super Bowl Halftime show. Many have blasted Travis’s decision – from Meek Mill to Nick Cannon – and while T.I. didn’t outright drag La Flame, he did throw a little shade at the motivation behind Scott’s decision. “I think every man [has] an opportunity. He can make a decision for himself, or he could be selfless. And, nobody can tell someone when to be selfless.”

“That’s every man’s right to choose that moment for themselves,” a philosophical Tip added. “So, if this ain’t something that he wanted to be selfless about, hopefully, in the future, we’ll see other moments where he will. You dig? And that’s all I can say.” Well, there you go.

For those who might have missed it, many are upset with Travis agreeing to perform alongside Maroon 5 and Outkast’s Big Boi because of the NFL’s treatment (and alleged blackballing) of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, 31. Colin’s protest against police brutality (“people [are] getting paid leave and getting away with murder,” he said when explaining himself) and the systemic oppression of “black and people of color” divided the country. Many saw him kneeling during the national anthem as insulting the military, while others saw his protest as a demonstration against – like he said – the systemic oppression of people of color.”

With Colin accusing the NFL of colluding to exile him from the game he loves, many rappers have thrown their support behind him and his cause. Thus, when Travis – arguably the hottest rapper in the game right now – signed up to play the NFL’s biggest party, some were upset. Meek, 31, was disappointed with Travis’s choice, while Nick, 38, took shots at La Flame and Kylie Jenner! “[S]omeone like Travis Scott, he gotta walk more gingerly. It’s more about truly having the integrity to who you are in your music and your art form. The people you choose to interact with. The people you choose to procreate with…that decision wasn’t for the culture.”

Those comments didn’t sit well with Travis, as a source close to the Astroworld rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that while he “doesn’t care what Nick as to say about him,” what he said about Kylie “wasn’t cool.” Travis also agreed to perform at the halftime show is that the NFL would donate half-a-million dollars to DreamCorps, a social justice non-profit aimed at reforming the criminal justice system. It’s supposed to be entertaining and not connected to any agenda or controversy. He wants people to just have fun.”