Selena Gomez Drops New Song ‘Anxiety’ With Julia Michaels & Fans Are Losing It

It’s a good day to be a Selenator! Selena Gomez has finally released new music, & it’s an epic collab with Julia Michaels! Listen to it here!

We’ve missed you Selena! After spending some time out of the spotlight, Selena Gomez, 26, is making a big return. The singer dropped a new single, “Anxiety,” with Julia Michaels on Jan. 24, and the collaboration already has fans losing it! After listening to the track, her biggest stans took to Twitter, and their reaction was overwhelmingly positive. “ANXIETY BY JULIA AND SELENA IS SO GOOD I LIKE IT ONG SELENA,” one fan wrote.

The new song, featuring the two leading ladies of pop, serves as the opening track for Julia’s new five- song EP dropping the same day. The song marks Selena’s first piece of music since since her quick stint on “Taki Taki” released in September of 2018. When premiering the song on Apple Music, Julia revealed how the collab came about! “I was writing with Scott Harrison, Patrick and I basically was just like I kind of want to talk about these sort of things that I deal with on a daily basis. Not just anxiety but the fear of missing out and sort of wanting to do things but never actually like having the ability to go through with anything that you want to do. So we wrote Anxiety and I sent it to Selena,” Julia explained. “And, I was like I think it’d be really awesome to have a song with two women on it that struggle with the same thing, that are talking about something other than two women fighting for a guy’s attention. Or something like that. It’s almost like a female empowerment song without it being a female empowerment song. It’s us saying hey we have anxiety and we’re okay with it. And she was like I am so into this, I love this so much.”

Could the song be a sign of even more music to come from Selena? The highly anticipated follow up to her 2015 record, Revival, has been shrouded in mystery, but according to Sel, it’s actually complete. “My album’s coming out later. I’m done with it,” she during a friend’s Instagram Live in August of 2018. Only time will tell how much “later,” it really is. One can hardly blame Selena for taking her time with the album though, given that she suffered a tough year, in which she checked into emotional rehab.

Listen to Selena’s new song above! We’re loving the entirety of Julia’s new EP, but it’s her song with Selena that has us pressing the “repeat” button!