Salma Hayek, 52, Flaunts Her Ageless Body In Sexy Leopard Print Bathing Suit — See Pic

Salma Hayek is missing her past tropical getaways. That’s good news for her fans as the stunning 52-year-old shared a pic in a sultry leopard print swimsuit to take her back to her beach times.

Who would have ever thought that Salma Hayek being stuck in cold and rainy London would be a treat for all of her fans? The 52-year-old beauty was longing for her days on a sunny tropical beach on Jan. 23 and decided to post a throwback Instagram pic from one of her past vacations where she was rocking a killer leopard print one piece swimsuit. Her curves are out of this world as she posed like a pinup girl, holding her brunette locks back behind her head while keeping her bare legs close together. The suit featured a plunging neckline that showed off Salma’s famous cleavage while her tiny waist was visible in side cut-outs.

“Dressing for freezing London makes me crave some beach glam,” she captioned the sexy photo. It’s unclear where she was, but she’s known to love Bora Bora and its white sand beaches. She wore the same suit twice earlier this month when she was on a tropical getaway, as she had it on when she posted a Jan. 8 IG video of her floating in the shallow water at the edge of the sea. At the time she captioned the pic “Listening to the song of water.” In a Jan. 3 IG video she was laying on her tummy in the surf’s edge while showing her firm derriere and captioned it “Mermaid Life”

While Salma was longing to be back on vacation, fans were thankful that she was feeling so beachy. “Beautiful God bless you,” one person wrote while a man complimented her with “Definitely beautiful and glamorous.” “You are without a doubt one of the most beautiful woman in the world,” another person gushed while someone told her “50 never looked better!!!!!” Hey, she’s 52 to that’s even more impressive.

Even though Salma’s not on the vacay, we’ll be happy to have swimsuit photos of her any day of the week. We’re not sure why she’s in London, but she’ll likely make it to Paris soon for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Her husband, French billionaire Henri-Francois Pinault is the CEO of the Keurig Group, which oversees such high-end luxury brands as Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Boucheron so Salma always gets the best seat in the house for PFW shows.