Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Passionately Make Out & Look So In Love At Australian Open

The score was ‘love-love’ between Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. This superstar couple couldn’t keep their lips off each other at the Australian Open, as they made out in the stands like teenagers!

Is Tennis the most romantic sport ever? It is for Nicole Kidman, 51, and Keith Urban, 51. The two attended the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 24, but they probably couldn’t tell you anything about it, as the two lovebirds seemed to spend more time kissing in the stands than watching the tennis action (which you can see here.) Well, that might be an exaggeration, but the level of PDA between them was not, as the two were passionately making out during the Danielle Collins and Petra Kvitová match.

Petra would win in two sets – 7(7)-6(2), 6-0 – to win her way into the final. She’ll face Noami Osaka on Jan. 26 for the Australian Open title. Will Nicole and Keith return then to witness the epic climax to the women’s singles tournament? She has some time to kill. She has a date in Sydney on Jan. 28, as she’s attending the premiere of her new movie, Destroyer, according to Daily Mail. Maybe Keith will take her out for another round of romantic sport before then?

From how much these two are in love, it’s hard to believe that there was a time when Keith and Nicole weren’t together. She had her high-profile relationships with Tom Cruise, Adrien Brody, and Lenny Kravitz prior to their first meeting at 2005’s G’Day USA Gala. “There was a split moment where she wasn’t with anybody and there was nobody around and I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll just go up and say hi,'” Keith told Oprah Winfrey, per E! News. “And I plucked up the courage to go and do it very nervously and trying to be all cool. She was very pleasant and everything. There was that moment of waiting for the next thing to be said, at which I didn’t know if I was bothering her or what was going on, so I just sort of said, ‘Well, nice to meet you’ and I walked away.”

“She stood there for a moment and she walked away and then I thought, ‘Was I supposed to say more?’ ” he added. “A friend of mine said, ‘I think she wanted to talk to you. I went back over and apologized and we just started talking and just really clicked.” That’s an understatement, as the two were already engaged when they hit the red carpet for the first time at the 2006 Grammys. They wed in June 2006, and judging by the hot pictures at the Australian Open, things are still going strong for them.