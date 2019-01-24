‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Soulja Boy Feuds With Nia & Tammy Cries Over Waka Flocka’s Infidelity

Yikes! The Jan. 24 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ was a wild one, as the stars navigated the hazards of dominance!

After watching the Jan. 24 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, it became very clearly who wears the pants in each and every one of the relationships. For Soulja Boy and Nia Riley, it seemed to be Soulja. First, he became furious with her when she didn’t bring him breakfast in bed. And then when she actually obliged, he refused to say thank you. Plus, during an exercise when they were forced to share the same pair of pants, he made her wash all the dishes while he watched and irritated her so badly that she quit. Not the show, but the task at hand. And because of his obnoxious behavior, Judge Lynn Toler told him he had to cook everyone in the house breakfast the next morning.

Later, Lil’ Fizz and Tiffany took an unexpected turn — figuratively and literally — after doing a blindfolded driving exercise. It was very reminiscent of Netflix’s Bird Box and required excellent communication, but since these two haven’t had the best relationship over the years, they didn’t do so well. Afterwards, Tiffany broke down in tears because she said that she never feels good enough for Lil’ Fizz. But unbeknownst to her, it had nothing to do with her. When Lil’ Fizz sat down and talked to Dr. Ish, he learned that he had been looking for someone who’s “perfect” because his dad abandoned him as a child when things weren’t perfect. So Lil’ Fizz realized that he had been bailing on relationships after the honeymoon phase wore off and things didn’t seem “perfect” anymore.

Meanwhile, Waka Flocka and Tammy crashed and burned over past issues of infidelity. Ever since she discovered he had cheated on her, she hasn’t been able to trust him. And she was heard telling one of her housemates that she doesn’t think she’ll ever be able to get over it. In fact, when Judge Lynn Toler was talking to her at the end of the episode, Toler told Tammy that she always seems angry, which just led Tammy to break down in tears. Will their relationship stand the test of time? We’re still not sure, but this episode didn’t make us feel good about their chances.

