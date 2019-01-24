Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She & Kylie Jenner Had A Mysterious ‘Sister Fight’ — See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian took a break from squabbling with Kim and Khloe, as she revealed the surprising sister she feuded with — Kylie Jenner! But why?

We’re used to seeing Kourtney Kardashian, 39, exchange petty comments with Kim, 38, and Khloe, 34, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but the sisters switched up their sibling rivalries. It turns out that Kourtney and little sister Kylie Jenner, 21, got into a beef right before Kim’s Christmas Eve bash! The oldest Kardashian sister shared a snuggly photo of her and Kylie at the party, captioning it, “We had a tiny sister fight two days before this. This was our make up cuddle.🖤” Plot twist! You can see them call a truce in the sweet slideshow below.

Kourtney didn’t elaborate on what triggered this “tiny sister fight,” but apparently, it wasn’t their first! “I love our tiny fights,” Kylie commented underneath the photo. But seriously, it’s rare to see these two duke it out. Unless she’s fighting with Kendall, 23, Kylie is more so a diplomat between her other three sisters. This was certainly the case during the 2018 Christmas Card war that waged between Kourtney and Kim as they tried to coordinate schedules, which proved to be impossible. Kim blasted Kourtney as the “least interesting to look at,” and Kourt called Kim an “evil human being” during the Season 15 premiere. Oh my. But Kylie swooped in to back up Kourtney with one hilarious comment, just days after the episode aired! “You’re so interesting to look at,” Kylie wrote under a picture of Kourtney on Aug. 9, obviously poking fun at her older sisters’ showdown.

Fans are just as baffled over this fight, even if it’s “tiny.” One person wrote, “kylie and kourt in a tiny sister fight ? is this documented because that’s so wild to me.” And Kylie’s most famous fan account, @kyliesnapchat, even chimed in: “Will we find out on season 16??” We’re hoping so! Anyways, we know that Kourtney and Kylie are tight. They even hit up Coachella together in April 2018, as you can see in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!

Whatever the two sisters bickered over, we’re sure it was NBD. Kim’s Christmas Eve party was a drama-free night filled with many sister photo ops.