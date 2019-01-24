Khloe Kardashian Posts Quote About Not Being Able To ‘Get Over’ Something 9 Mos. After Tristan’s Cheating

She’s back at it again. Khloe Kardashian posted a vague, cryptic set of quotes online about ‘hurting’ and ‘healing’ from something in her past. Does this mean she still ‘stings’ from Tristan Thompson’s infidelity?

Fish got to swim. Birds got to fly. Elizabeth Hurley’s got to rock a bikini. And, Khloe Kardashian, 34, has got to post cryptic messages on her social media. The last episode of “KoKo’s cryptic corner” came on Jan. 23, as she shared some quotes that seemingly referenced Tristan Thompson’s cheating. The first quote Khloe posted was attributed to R. M. Drake: “There will be some things you won’t get over. Some things that will sting you so hard, they will set you back to where you started. And you will hurt and hurt and hurt. But you will also rise from it. You will learn from the past. You will adapt and survive no matter how hard it gets. You will shape your own reality and accept how you should never settle for anything less you deserve.”

So, was this about how Tristan, 27, supposedly cheated on her with a woman in April 2018? Or is it about the video from October 2017 that shows Tristan motor-boating a woman at a D.C. nightclub? She’s not going to tell. While Khloe is more than comfortable with vague-posting, her second message shows she’s not ready to spill the tea on everything. “Sending love to everyone who’s trying their best to heal from things that they don’t discuss.” So, is this not about Tristan, since the whole infidelity was featured on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Khloe, what do you mean!?

“I wish I had the time for the nervous breakdown I deserve,” she added, and she really had no more time for these messages, as the next series of Instagram Stories featured her and baby True Thompson at “Baby Class.” In the subsequent videos, Khloe seemed proud of her baby, as she and True had a blast singing along to “The Wheels On The Bus” (though True seemed more into chewing on the back of a bike horn than anything.)

With True’s first birthday coming up – April 12 – maybe Khloe is having flashbacks to Tristan’s infidelity since it all came to light right before KoKo gave birth. Perhaps? Despite these messages, Khloe and Tristan are “more in love than ever,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She knows he has made mistakes but she has forgiven him and they are moving forward.” The two are also “shutting out haters” and are ready to give True a baby brother or sister. “It’s all in the hands of mother nature, she’s not going to stress about it, but no one in her circle would be surprised if she and Tristan have another child in 2019.”