Kenya Moore Flaunts Incredible Bikini Bod Almost Three Months After Having Baby

After a painful recovery, Kenya Moore showed off her post-baby body in new bikini Instagram photo! See the pic inside!

Wow! Hard to believe that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, 48, gave birth to daughter Brooklyn Doris with husband Mark Daly, 45, only almost three months ago on Nov. 4, 2018! Kenya shared a bikini picture on Instagram on Jan. 24, holding adorable little Brooklyn – her first child – on a beautiful blue beach.

Kenya had the glow of a new mother, rocking a white halter-top bikini and bikini bottom. She held her hair out of her face, as the wind blew it over her body. She dressed baby Brooklyn in a blue and pink ensemble, and a fabulous pink hat to block her from the sun! Kenya captioned the photo simply “#48.” We think she looks absolutely incredible, and hope she’s feeling great, too! Kenya also shared a close-up selfie on Instagram in her bikini, flaunting her cleavage and wearing a “B” necklace – likely standing for the first initial of her baby! So sweet.

Kenya delivered Brooklyn through a C-Section back in November, and she spent time recovering after the major surgery. She posted an Instagram video of her on a wheelchair going through Target to buy her premature baby some gifts only four days after delivery! She said it would take “weeks” to be able to walk without “excruciating pain.” If Kenya was in pain in her new photo, she didn’t appear so whatsoever! The reality star stood upright and proud with her new baby girl in her arms!

“Marc was incredible in the [delivery] room,” Kenya shared on Instagram one day after she delivered her baby. “I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all.”

We can’t wait to continue seeing pictures of the new mother with her absolutely beautiful daughter!