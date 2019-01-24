Jinger Duggar’s Daughter Felicity Is Already 6 Months Old: See Her Smile In Sweet New Pic

What a cutie pie! Jinger Duggar’s baby girl Felicity has turned six months old and already has such an expressive face. We’ve got the new pic of the little one and her sweet smile.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s baby girl Felicity is just the cutest thing ever! A day after dad Jeremy Vuolo, 31, shared a daddy and daughter pic where he called her his “travel buddy,” her reality star mom posted a celebratory Instagram photo on Jan. 24 of Felicity in honor of her being six-months-old. She’s wearing the same adorable knit pink beanie with a bow on it, and it seems to be a favorite of her parents and Felicity is wearing it in both pics. This time she has on an adorable colorful floral romper and the biggest smile ever on her face.

Felicity looks as if she’s caught in mid laugh as he mouth is open and her blue eyes are absolutely twinkling. She’s seen laying on a blue and white striped blanket and even Jinger, 25, can’t believe how fast time has flown since giving birth back on July 19, 2018. “She is 6 months old. #felicitynicolevuolo #6monthsalready #wherehasthetimegone #ourlittlemunchkin” the Counting On star captioned the pic.

This is the couple’s first child and they’re clearly so over the moon about their little girl. Fans are as well, filling up the comments with statements such as “So precious and such a cute personality” and “She is the happiest baby.” Another called Felicity a “cutie patootie,” while one fan noted that “This little one is always smiling. Such a happy baby!”

Fans have been speculating that the family could be growing and that Jinger is already pregnant again with a little brother or sister for Felicity. She absolutely loves her coffee but on switched to drinking tea when she found out she was expecting her first child. Jeremy posted a photo of of his wife on Jan. 17 with the caption “She loves cozy winter evenings with a good book and a cup of tea,” along with a winking emoji.

Little Felicity has plenty of familial playmates already as the fruitful Duggar clan continues to multiply. Jinger’s sister Joy-Anna, 21 and her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their son Gideon in February of 2018 their 24-year-old brother Joseph Duggar‘s wife Kendra, 20, gave birth to son Garrett David four months later on June 8. Sister Jessa Duggar, 26, announced that she was expecting her third baby on Jan. 9.