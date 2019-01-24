Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Flat Abs At Gym As She Challenges Fans To 10 Day No Sugar, No Carb Diet

Jennifer Lopez looks hotter than ever! She showed off her tight tummy leaving a gym in Miami on Jan. 24. See the new pics plus 30 of her hottest workout outfits below!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Alex Rodriquez continue to be #couplegoals. The two are in Miami, working hard on their fitness, and it’s paying off! Jennifer was spotted leaving the gym on Jan. 24 in a teeny tiny sports bra and Niyama Sol leggings. She showed off her toned stomach and wow, can you believe this woman is almost 50? On Instagram on Jan. 23, Jennifer and Alex said they were on a 10 day “no sugar, no carb” diet and they wanted to challenge some of their friends. J-Lo challenged Leah Remini, TODAY show anchor Hoda Kotb, and producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Leah responded on Instagram, “No I’m not up for it. Gonna go eat now…maybe a plate of pasta, some cookies, but you all enjoy ;)” We feel the same way, Leah! Even Alex admitted he can’t wait to eat a large pizza and buffalo wings after the challenge! But that restrictive diet is obviously working for Jennifer, because she looks amazing!

Jennifer continues to get fitter as she gets older! See her many, many sexy gym selfies in the gallery attached above — she works hard for those abs and she loves showing them off! Good for her! We’ll stick with Leah on the diet thing for now!