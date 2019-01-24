Chris Brown: Why Police Are Convinced He’s Innocent In Rape Case — Source Report

Parisian police allegedly believe that Chris Brown is innocent amid rape allegations, according to a new report. We have the details here.

Paris police reportedly believe that Chris Brown, 29, is innocent of alleged rape, according to a source “directly connected to the case” who spoke to TMZ. “The weakest part of the case is the alleged victim’s statement to police,” the source said. Chris was detained by police in the French capital on January 22 after a woman claimed that he and two other individuals allegedly raped her during a party at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on January 16. Chris was released from custody and not charged. He later took to Instagram to deny the woman’s claims with a post that read, ‘The B*tch Is Lyin’.”

The 24-year-old woman claimed, according to French magazine Closer, that Chris raped her in his hotel suite dressing room for somewhere between 25 and 30 minutes during a party. Afterward, she alleged that she was raped by one of Chris’ friends in another room. And, she says she was “abused” again by a third individual in another room. TMZ‘s source says that police believe the woman’s “story doesn’t hold water” because she did not attempt to leave the hotel suite or alert any of the 20 or so other partygoers. Because of this, according to the source, police released Chris without charges or conditions like surrendering his passport. They even reportedly apologized to the “Forever” singer before releasing him from custody.

While the case is reportedly still under investigation, Chris is free to leave the country, according to police. He is still in Paris, though, staying at the same hotel and mingling with fans. Just one day after the rape accusations were publicized by Closer, Chris was all smiles as he exited the hotel with his girlfriend, Ammika Harris. He waved to a crowd outside the building and shouted, “I love everybody!” Chris’ attorney, Raphael Chiche, says that the singer may sue his accuser for defamation: “Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow (January 23) with the public prosecutor of Paris.”