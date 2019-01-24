Future Denies Feuding With Ex Ciara & Russell Wilson After Recent Diss: ‘I’m Happy For Them’

It’s all good in the hood between Future and his ex, Ciara! Despite some eyebrow raising remarks, the rapper swears he’s happy for his ex & her hubby Russell Wilson.

Future, 35, is putting all that heated drama surrounding his ex to a halt. The “Mask Off” rapper appeared on the Durtty Boyz radio show on Jan. 22, and he used the opportunity to clarify a few recent remarks. After seemingly dissing his ex lady Ciara, 33, and her man Russell Wilson, 30, one week earlier, Future set the record straight. “We don’t have no problems,” he insisted.”It’s a social media problem. No, I don’t hate him. Totally not the deal. It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with baby Future.” Glad we cleared that air!

His new comments were in reference to his Jan. 18 interview with Beats 1, where he spilled some details on co-parenting his son with Ciara. Apparently, there’s been a few bumps in the road. The rapper admitted that Ciara introduced Future Jr. to Russell before the rapper had given his permission. “He do exactly what she tell him to do,” he went on to say, shading their relationship.

Despite Future’s comments, Ciara and her man have remained the picture of class. They did respond to his remarks, but took the high road when doing so! “Rise above,” Ciara captioned a Jan. 20 post to her Instagram, proving that she’s doing exactly that. In the snapshot, Ciara rocked an oversized, pink plaid shirt, and sky-high stiletto boots, as she shared the important message. Then, Russell shared a message of his own. The pro football player proved that his family knows how to band together, with sweet pic of their kids. His photo showed little ones Future Zahir and Sienna Princess cuddling. “All that matters. #Love,” he captioned the adorable pic.