Chris Brown Officially Files Defamation Case Against Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape in Paris

Chris Brown
Chris Brown has taken legal action against the woman who accused him of raping her in Paris, his lawyer has confirmed.

Chris Brown‘s lawyer in France, Raphael Chiche, filed a defamation lawsuit on January 24 against the woman who accused the “Forever” singer of raping her in his hotel suite in Paris on January 16. The criminal complaint is titled “false accusation, committed on January 18, 2019.” The complaint, according to documents obtained by TMZ, appears to be “more than a civil defamation case.” The lawyer cites a criminal statute that relates to invasion of privacy; violating that law could mean a maximum one-year prison sentence.

The complaint comes the same day that it was revealed that Paris police allegedly don’t believe the woman’s claims about what happened. The police reportedly apologized to Chris after releasing him from custody without charges, according to a source that spoke to TMZ. Chris’ accuser’s allegations were first published by French magazine Closer. The 24-year-old woman, who remains anonymous, alleges that she went to Chris’ hotel room in Paris after partying with his crew at a club. Chris, according to the woman, raped her in a room at his suite for 25 to 30 minutes while the other guests partied outside. She also claimed that one of his friends raped her in a different room, and that a third individual also “abused” her. She described the alleged incidents as “brutal.”

Chris denied her allegations in an Instagram post that read, “The B*tch Is Lyin”. The defamation suit was filed two days after Chris’ attorney announced that the singer would be doing so. After Chris’ release, Chiche said in a statement, “Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.” The incident is still under investigation.

 