Is La La Anthony Upset Over Carmelo Leaving NYC After Getting Back Together?

After they got back together, Carmelo Anthony was traded to the Chicago Bulls! Read on for EXCLUSIVE details on how wife La La feels!

With the news that basketball player Carmelo Anthony, 34, was traded to play for the Chicago Bulls (and wants to end up at the Los Angeles Lakers eventually!), he’ll have to leave New York City and Power actress wife La La,39, just after they’ve announced that they’re back together, while previously saying they were separating in April 2017. Making a long-distance relationship thrive is definitely work, and people might be wondering if La La has harbored any ill will toward Melo for leaving so quickly and if she’ll leave NYC behind herself.

“Carmelo is all about La La and making her happy and he knows how much New York means to her, so he’s not putting any kind of pressure on her to move,” a friend of La La’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “La La is the one that will make that call, and so far she is planing to stay in New York no matter where Carmelo ends up getting traded. They are back together and very happy but La La’s first priority is her son [Kiyan, 11] and she feels that the best thing for him is to stay in New York. He’s settled here and it’s where he’s always known and her family is here in New York so I don’t see her moving. She will travel to be with Carmelo and support him but as far as moving away it’s just not likely going to happen.” Anyway, expecting La La to follow Melo, considering that they just got back together, may seem like too much to ask! Her whole life, and her son’s life, is in New York, and Melo travels so much for his career anyway.

They’ll find a way to make it work – especially since our source said that they’re stronger now as a couple. “As hard as it was to go through the separation, La La feels like it was a blessing because she and Carmelo came out of it closer and more in love than they’ve ever been,” the source said. “La La was ready to walk away, but Carmelo put in the work to get her to stay. And he continues to put in the work every single day, she says she feels like she has her dream husband again.”

As for where La La prefers her husband to be, between Chicago and Los Angeles? Another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s hoping for sunny California, and she may eventually move there, depending on her son! “She would live with [Carmelo] as much as possible in LA, and would relocate but it is all determined on Kiyan,” the source said. “Kiyan is old enough to have made tons of friends and is comfortable in school. So moving away during school might be a little rough. When school ends each year, she would be more prone to be with Carmelo and Kiyan in LA. She would be happy to make it work for the whole family. Its important to her to be a mom and a wife and is confident that if Carmelo goes to LA that all will be well.”

Clearly, La La has been supportive of her husband’s career and he has done the same for her! They’re prioritizing each other and their son, and we hope that it works out for them!

HollywoodLife has reached out to La La’s rep for comment.