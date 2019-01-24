Brad Pitt Looks Low-Key Sexy With Silver Beard On Night Out Amid Charlize Theron Dating Rumors

Talk about a silver fox! Brad Pitt is fully rocking his grey beard, and he’s never looked better. See a pic of him on his night out with friends here!

New year, new Brad! Brad Pitt was spotted having a chill night out with his dude friends in Los Angeles on January 23, and he looked like he didn’t have a care in the world. Brad dressed down in a tee, hoodie, jeans, and sneakers, but come on — it’s Brad Pitt — he’d look good in anything! And, he was still rocking that scruffy, silver beard that he just debuted earlier this month at the If Beale Street Could Talk premiere. We’re kind of obsessed. Just look at the pic of Brad below and dare to disagree!

Brad’s guys night out comes amidst wild rumors that he found a new special someone. Namely, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie‘s supposed nemesis, Charlize Theron. It isn’t true, unfortunately, but we can’t help but think about what a great couple they’d make! The rumor started with a source incorrectly telling The Sun that Brad and Charlize were spotted getting handsy during a party at the Chateau Marmont after being introduced to each other by Charlize’s ex-fiancé, Sean Penn. You know, the one she epically ghosted during a film festival? Yeah!

Even just the thought of Brad and Charlize being together was enough to weird Angelina out, though. When she first heard the rumor, it made her “not happy,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, mainly because Brad knows that she and Charlize sometimes compete for the same roles. “Just the rumors alone are bothersome to Angelina; she feels like [Brad and Charlize dating] would be a bit of a betrayal,” the source said. She luckily has nothing to worry about.

