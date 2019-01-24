See Pic
Hollywood Life

Brad Pitt Looks Low-Key Sexy With Silver Beard On Night Out Amid Charlize Theron Dating Rumors

Boni/Backgrid
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt is pictured taking selfies with fans while enjoying a night out with friends. Brad who has been rumored to be seeing actress Charlize Theron looked like he was havign a great time as he went to go see Adam Sandler at Dynasty Typewriter. Sandler just filmed his second film, "Murder Mystery'' with Brad's ex Jennifer Aniston. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BONI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Brad Pitt is spotted out looking for a new business venture in Los Angeles. Brad looked to be in good spirits as he laughed and joked with the other members of his party. The Sun reported on Sunday that the not-quite-divorced-yet actor has been “romancing” Theron since Christmas. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Barry Jenkins, Brad Pitt. Writer/director Barry Jenkins and Brad Pitt seen at the special screening of "If Beale Street Could Talk", in Los Angeles Special Screening of "If Beale Street Could Talk" Hosted by Brad Pitt, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2019
Brad Pitt Hollywood Film Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

Talk about a silver fox! Brad Pitt is fully rocking his grey beard, and he’s never looked better. See a pic of him on his night out with friends here!

New year, new Brad! Brad Pitt was spotted having a chill night out with his dude friends in Los Angeles on January 23, and he looked like he didn’t have a care in the world. Brad dressed down in a tee, hoodie, jeans, and sneakers, but come on — it’s Brad Pitt — he’d look good in anything! And, he was still rocking that scruffy, silver beard that he just debuted earlier this month at the If Beale Street Could Talk premiere. We’re kind of obsessed. Just look at the pic of Brad below and dare to disagree!

Brad’s guys night out comes amidst wild rumors that he found a new special someone. Namely, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie‘s supposed nemesis, Charlize Theron. It isn’t true, unfortunately, but we can’t help but think about what a great couple they’d make! The rumor started with a source incorrectly telling The Sun that Brad and Charlize were spotted getting handsy during a party at the Chateau Marmont after being introduced to each other by Charlize’s ex-fiancé, Sean Penn. You know, the one she epically ghosted during a film festival? Yeah!

Even just the thought of Brad and Charlize being together was enough to weird Angelina out, though. When she first heard the rumor, it made her “not happy,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, mainly because Brad knows that she and Charlize sometimes compete for the same roles. “Just the rumors alone are bothersome to Angelina; she feels like [Brad and Charlize dating] would be a bit of a betrayal,” the source said. She luckily has nothing to worry about.

Brad Pitt
Boni/Backgrid

For more sexy pics of Brad living life to its fullest after splitting with Angelina, scroll through the gallery above!