Birdman Surprises Toni Braxton At Her Show 3 Weeks After Couple Fuels Split Rumors –Watch

It looks like things are back on track for Birdman and Toni Braxton. The pair shared a special moment onstage during her show o Jan. 23, and fans are hoping it means they’re back together for good! Watch here.

Toni Braxton got an incredible surprise when she was performing in Atlanta on Jan. 23 — her fiance, Birdman, showed up onstage! Birdman surprised his woman by walking up behind her in the middle of the show, and she looked absolutely thrilled to see him. Toni embraced Birdman in a long hug, and then took him by the hand and pulled him offstage so they could have a moment away from the crowd. Interestingly, this sweet show of affection comes just three weeks after Toni and Birdman sparked speculation that they had broken up.

At the beginning of January, both stars wiped their Instagram pages clean. Toni uploaded one new photo of herself, which she captioned with a quote about “starting a new chapter.” Meanwhile, he posted and deleted the words “It’s over” on his Instagram Story. The two never actually confirmed they had split, but the cryptic captions were enough to get fans buzzing. Whatever happened, it certainly appears to have been short-lived, as Toni seemed thrilled to see Birdman when he surprised her at the concert.

It was a completely different reaction than that of Cardi B, who totally turned down her husband, Offset, when he appeared at her show after their breakup in December! At the time, Cardi wanted absolutely nothing to do with Offset, although it appears she’s had a change of heart lately, and even recently admitted she couldn’t wait to be home with him and their baby, Kulture.

As for Toni and Birdman — the two have been together since 2016, although they were friends for many years before that. They confirmed their engagement in Feb. 2018, but she’s admitted that they’ve also faced some “challenging” moments in the relationship.