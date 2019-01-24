Beyoncé Rocks Skintight Outfit While Out With Daughter Blue Ivy, 7 – See Pics

Beyonce looked sexy and retro in a striped two-piece getup that we’re obsessed with! See pics of the 70s-inspired outfit she wore while out with Blue Ivy!

Even when she’s just running errands, Beyonce looks like THAT. The Lemonade legend was spotted spending some quality time with her seven-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, on January 23, and looking glam as hell while doing so. The mom of three rocked a matching two-piece outfit: a skintight, striped mock turtleneck and matching flared pants. She looked very 70s chic and went full retro glam by accessorizing with a green fanny pack and giant shades.

Blue looked adorable! Bey and Jay-Z‘s eldest daughter rocked a bright blue tracksuit adorned with pink flowers, and a white tee. She’s so sweet! Bey and Jay’s two-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, didn’t come along on the mommy and me trip, but we’re sure that whatever they were wearing at home was equally adorbs.

The last time we saw Beyonce out and about, she was making fans lose their damn minds by shopping at a Target in Los Angeles on January 7. Yes, we finally all have something in common with Beyonce! Obviously, she could shop wherever she wanted, but she still loves Target, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, because “because she wants to do regular things herself from time to time.” Understandable! Plus, even someone with unfathomable amounts of money still loves a good deal. Do you think she has the Cartwheel app?

“It makes Beyoncé feel normal doing normal things like shopping at Target,” our source reveals. “She actually would love to do more of it. She misses regular life sometimes and it keeps her grounded,” the source revealed, adding something exciting — “To be connected to real life is something that Beyoncé cherishes so chances are we will see her out and about again just living her life.” Yes!