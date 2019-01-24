Beyoncé’s 9 Most Retro Outfits: From Power Suits To ’70s Chic Two-Pieces

Beyoncé innovates style, but she still takes cues from the bygone eras! See her hop from one generation to another in disco attire to ’80s-approved suits.

Beyoncé’s style is timeless, which explains why we see hints from all decades in her wardrobe! Whether the “Formation” singer is on tour with husband JAY-Z, 49, or on the red carpet for the Grammys, we’ve experienced déjà vu. It happened just this morning when we saw a photo of Bey, 37, in a groovy co-ord from Marques Almeida, which she wore to attend an event at the Just One Eye clothing boutique in L.A. on Jan. 23 with daughter Blue Ivy, 7! The two-piece outfit was a splash of stripes and contrasting purples, greens and reds, just like the colorful disco age that was the ’70s. Foxxy Cleopatra, did you time travel again from Austin Powers in Goldmember?

Let’s backtrack a decade and recall Bey’s most iconic look: her 2018 Grammys dress. Designed by Nicolas Jebran, we imagined the gown emerged from a ’60s think tank in the avant-garde community! Its all black color and wide brim hat (with that intentional flop) was very beatnik. Beyoncé has already started a music and style revolution, but we think she could also tackle a new literary movement in that dress.

And then there are Beyoncé’s countless music videos, which we’ve noticed channel icons and trends from the 20th century! When the singer wore a black power suit for her 2014 music video “Haunted,” we couldn’t help but think of Madonna in a similar menswear piece in her 1988 music video, “Express Yourself.” And then there was Bey’s 2018 music video with JAY-Z, “APESH**T,” where they famously held hands in coordinating pastel suits at the Louvre museum. Their united front and pink and green blazers made us think of another tag team who had an affinity for pastels: Detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs from the ’80s show Miami Vice. Okay, a much different premise, but we see the similarities — through a fashion perspective!

Check out even more of Beyoncé’s throwback moments in HollywoodLife’s gallery above! We’ve got Bey channeling Toni Braxton circa 1993, and then her wearing a sweet floral dress that could’ve been vintage (but, of course, was designer).