Ariana Grande Admits New Album Has Song About Loving ‘Somebody Else’ Than The Person You’re With

Ready for something juicy? Ariana Grande just revealed to fans the meaning behind her upcoming song ‘Ghostin’ and it’s even better than we could have ever imagine. Is it on ‘loving someone else’ about a personal experience?

Does Ariana Grande know what she just started? The singer responded to a fan on Twitter who asked her about the meaning behind one of the titles on the tracklist for her upcoming album. And she was very forthcoming with the info. In case you’re wondering, Ari just confirmed that “Ghostin” is about “feeling badly for the person you’re with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can’t compare…. and how i should be ghosting him.” Hmm…who could that be about?

Obviously, fans are immediately speculating that “Ghostin” is describing the dynamic between herself, ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, and her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. The “7 Rings” singer split with Mac in May 2018 after almost two years together. About two months later, she started dating the Saturday Night Live star, and they got engaged within a matter of weeks. They broke up in October 2018; Mac sadly died by suicide in September 2018.

Pete and Ariana have had to address their whirlwind relationship and split constantly, though they have never revealed the reason why they broke up. In her hit song, “thank u, next”, Ariana sings, “Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.” And in the epic music video that followed its release, she’s seen in a Mean Girls-inspired sequence writing “sorry I dipped” next to a photo of Pete in her Burn Book.

feeling badly for the person you're with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can't compare…. and how i should be ghosting him. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2019

Again, Ariana didn’t name names in her tweet, so there’s no proof that the song is 100% about Pete and Mac. Fans are obsessed with her answer, and can’t wait to find out the truth behind her lyrics!