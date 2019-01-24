Brittany Murphy’s Dad, 92, Dies 9 Years After Star’s Shocking Death

This is so sad. Angelo Bertolotti, who was Brittany Murphy’s father, passed away on Jan. 22. Read details inside.

On Jan. 22, Brittany Murphy’s family had to say goodbye to another dear person in their lives. Brittany, who died at age 32 in 2009, was survived by her mother, father, and half-siblings Pia, Tony, and Jeff Bertolotti, when she passed away. Unfortunately, Brittany’s estranged father Angelo Bertolotti was taken off life support on Jan. 22, according to Jeff, due to persisting health issues. Angelo was 92 years old.

“This was an excruciating decision that was made by my sister Pia, my Pop’s best friend Al, and myself, along with a team of physicians at Holy Cross Hospital in The Valley,” Jeff shared on Facebook, explaining all the care that went into making that difficult decision. “There was just no possible way, short of a miracle, that he was able to roll out of this extensive set of health problems. Anything short of letting him go would be cruel.” While holding that decision in their hands was probably unimaginably hard, it seems like the family did what was right for them.

Jeff went on to describe the man that Angelo was – he was a World War II combat veteran and “pursued a life-long career in crime,” the son said. Angelo loved cats, money, gambling, cigars, “expensive” cars, Shark Tank, and was a “gifted artist,” Jeff described. “He passed with my beautiful sister Pia at his bedside, [singer] Frank Sinatra [who died at age 82 in 1998] in his ears, and a quiet calm on his face,” Jeff continued. “RIP Pop’s, I’ll miss your crazy insane *ss, forever.”

Pia shared a message on her Facebook account, as well. “Dad passed peacefully yesterday here in Los Angeles,” she said. “Thank you all so much for your prayers, love, and beautiful words of encouragement. Please keep them coming as we walk through the next steps.”

The pain that Angelo’s children and friends are going through must be awful right now. We’re sending our love to the entire Bertolotti family, and those who knew the elderly man, in their time of mourning Angelo.