Andy Cohen’s Star-Studded Baby Shower: Details From The Guest List To The Swanky Venue

Andy Cohen is eagerly awaiting the birth of his first child via surrogate any day now. His celeb pals are getting together to throw him an epic baby shower and we’ve got all the details on what to expect.

Andy Cohen surprised fans with the news just before the 2018 holidays that in six weeks he was going to become a first-time father at the age of 50 thanks to a surrogate carrying his child. His baby boy is due any day now, and Andy has been taping all of his Watch What Happens Live episodes in Los Angeles in the month of January, seemingly awaiting the birth. Since he’s in the City of Angels, all of his LA pals are getting together on Jan. 26 to throw him a massive baby shower and we’ve got all the details on what’s going down.

“Andy’s baby shower is being thrown at The Palm Restaurant in Beverly Hills this Saturday afternoon. It made perfect sense to have it there because Bruce Bozzi, the owner, is one of Andy’s closest friends and the father of his god daughter, Ava,” a source close to the Bravo star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Andy seems to be crashing at Bruce and husband Bryan Lourd‘s Holmby Hills estate while in town, as his last Instagram post was from Jan. 19 where he was in a white bathrobe at their place with Bruce’s Yorkshire terrier Tootsie resting on his chest.

“Every housewife was invited and expect to see multiple ladies from multiple franchises there. Every single franchise from every city will be represented and all of the women cannot wait to be in the same room. Andy is also excited for the fun photos and moments they will take and make together. It means so much to him that all of his ‘wives’ are coming!” our insider continues.

“Most of them are coming just for the night but Andy is really excited for this day. Kyle Richards and a few of the OG’s spearheaded it and came up with the idea when they were all on for the WWHL special back in December,” our source adds. Kyle, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice and Vicki Gunvalson were all guests on WWHL on Dec. 20 when Andy broke the baby news.

At first they all looked on in distress as at the end of the show the way Andy backed into his baby news made it seem like he might be quitting Bravo. “Tonight I want to share a little personal news of my own. To the viewers at home, I call you my friends at home because we are friends. You have supported me through almost 10 years of Live…This has been an incredible joyous journey with you all. I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day and grateful to you for coming along for the ride”

Then with a giant sigh of relief for viewers and the Housewives he continued, “Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks’ time, I am going to become a father. Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” Andy continued, after everyone had a minute to catch their breath. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own that I have wanted in my heart my entire life.”