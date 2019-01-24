50 Cent Shades Teairra Mari By Exposing Her $5K Per Episode ‘L&HH’ Salary Amid Ongoing Feud

Well this is escalating fast. ‘Love and Hip Hop’ star Teairra Mari lost her revenge porn case against 50 Cent, and now he’s demanding he get the $30K a judge ordered her to pay him and claims she only makes $5K per episode.

50 Cent is a guy who loves to take his feuds online. He’s been going off on occasional Love and Hip Hop star Teairra Mari for not ponying up the $30K a judge ordered her to pay him over a revenge porn suit she filed last May. The 42-year-old rapper turned entrepreneur is now claiming that the 31-year-old singer only makes a paltry $5,000 per episode, which could make it hard for her to pay him back. He took to his Instagram on Jan. 24 and implied he was getting her paychecks diverted to him by writing “Now Viacom is gonna pay me every time you are on Love & Hip Hop directly Tiearra (sic). DAMN Mona only giving yal 5k an episode😳 🤦‍♂️Bitch I want my money. LOL”

Mona would be Mona Scott-Young who is the CEO of Monami Entertainment and creator of the Love and Hip Hop franchises. Teairra had a supporting role on Love and Hip Hop: New York in 2011-12 and transitioned to a lead in Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood in 2014. She lost a revenge porn lawsuit against Fiddy and was ordered to pay him $30,618, which apparently she hasn’t done yet as Fif is going off on her about wanting the cash.

He already demanded his money earlier on Jan. 24 by posting a pic of her to his Instagram and writing “Bitch I’m not gonna tell you again, I want my money now. 🤨get the strap.” The Blast was the first site to report that Teairra had filed suit against Fiddy and her now ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad. She claimed that the two conspired to leak a sexually graphic video of her but instead 50 posted a still showing what appeared to be possible semen on her face, but argued that the photo had already been all over the internet so his reposting of it wasn’t malicious.

A judge agreed that her lawsuit be thrown out because it didn’t show sexually graphic behavior or genitalia. He then dismissed Fif from case and awarded him attorney fees in the amount of $30,618. Akbar is also off the hook as she didn’t show up in court for a scheduled appearance in her case earlier this month per The Blast and ruled that Teairra “failed to prosecute her case” as a result.