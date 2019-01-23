Watch
Hollywood Life

‘Jersey Shore’s Vinny Begs Kim Kardashian To Free The Situation From Jail

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/ Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Mike Sorrentino and his girlfriend Lauren Pesce and the Jersey Shore cast members JWoww and Vinny Guadagnino photographed leaving Newark Court after Sorrentino been sentenced to 8months in prison for TaxPictured: Mike Sorrentino,Lauren Pesce,Vinny Guadagnino,JWowwRef: SPL5030956 051018 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
(Jersey Shore Members Pauly D, Snooki, Dena Cortese, JWoww,Ronnie magro huging Mike (The Situation) Sorrentino photogaphed arriving at Newwark Nj court were he is to be sentenced for tax evasion Pictured: Mike Sorrentino,lauren Pesce,Pauly D,Snooki,Dena Cortese,JWoww,Ronnie magro Ref: SPL5030888 051018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Mike (The Situation) Sorrentino and his girlfriend and all Jersey Shore members Snooki, Pauly D, Ronnie Magro, JWoow show up to support him arriving at Newwark Nj court were he is to be sentenced for tax evasion Pictured: Mike Sorrentino,lauren Pesce,Pauly D,Snooki,Ronnie Magro,JWoww,Dina Nicole Cortese Ref: SPL5030872 051018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Entertainment & Sports Editor

Vinny Guadagnino thinks Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino can do more good if he weren’t in prison for tax evasion. Now, he’s pleading his case to Kim Kardashian in hopes that the reality star will help get Mike out from behind bars! ‘Kim, get on it!’ …

Vinny Guadagnino, 31, just made his best pitch to Kim Kardashian, 38, to help free fellow Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, from prison. Vinny went through a laundry list of positive things about Mike while at LAX on January 22. “Mike is an amazing person,” he began when TMZ asked him to voice his pitch to Kim, who’s 3 for 3 in her efforts to help free certain inmates. “To me, he’s completely reformed — he’s a great member of society. He preaches to kids that have addictions, he’s a big advocate and evangelist for recovery. He’d be better off out here, helping people. Kim, get on that,” he continued.

In January, Cyntoia Brown became the third inmate who Kim successfully helped free. In September, Kim advocated and requested pardon for Chris Young, a 30-year-old man who was sentenced to life in prison for marijuana and cocaine possession after being arrested in 2010. And, before that, she famously helped free Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother serving life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.

Vinny also gave an update on Mike’s condition, and admitted that he’s very strong mentally, despite being nervous about his sentence. “I heard he’s doing great in there,” Vinny revealed. “I knew he was gonna do good. He was never like really nervous about it. So I was praying, I’m like, ‘Oh god I hope once he’s in there, it’s okay.’ But [his wife] Lauren told us that he’s doing great. They’re updating us on Twitter and Instagram.”

Vinny continued: “He’s going to be alright. He’s so strong mentally from like his recovery process that it’s working out for him now in jail… Mike’s the type of guy, now where he looks for the positive in every situation. I can picture him in there, watching TV, working out.”

The Situation is currently serving an eight-month sentence and two years of supervised release for tax evasion, as ruled by a judge in New Jersey in October. Mike documented his last moments before reporting to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York on January 15. “The comeback is always greater than the Setback,” he tweeted the same day he reported to jail, alongside a GIF of Ray Liotta saying, “Now take me to jail” in Goodfellas. Mike married his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce, before his sentence on November 1, 2018. The couple honeymooned before his sentence as well.