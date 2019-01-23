‘Jersey Shore’s Vinny Begs Kim Kardashian To Free The Situation From Jail

Vinny Guadagnino thinks Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino can do more good if he weren’t in prison for tax evasion. Now, he’s pleading his case to Kim Kardashian in hopes that the reality star will help get Mike out from behind bars! ‘Kim, get on it!’ …

Vinny Guadagnino, 31, just made his best pitch to Kim Kardashian, 38, to help free fellow Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, from prison. Vinny went through a laundry list of positive things about Mike while at LAX on January 22. “Mike is an amazing person,” he began when TMZ asked him to voice his pitch to Kim, who’s 3 for 3 in her efforts to help free certain inmates. “To me, he’s completely reformed — he’s a great member of society. He preaches to kids that have addictions, he’s a big advocate and evangelist for recovery. He’d be better off out here, helping people. Kim, get on that,” he continued.

In January, Cyntoia Brown became the third inmate who Kim successfully helped free. In September, Kim advocated and requested pardon for Chris Young, a 30-year-old man who was sentenced to life in prison for marijuana and cocaine possession after being arrested in 2010. And, before that, she famously helped free Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother serving life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.

Vinny also gave an update on Mike’s condition, and admitted that he’s very strong mentally, despite being nervous about his sentence. “I heard he’s doing great in there,” Vinny revealed. “I knew he was gonna do good. He was never like really nervous about it. So I was praying, I’m like, ‘Oh god I hope once he’s in there, it’s okay.’ But [his wife] Lauren told us that he’s doing great. They’re updating us on Twitter and Instagram.”

Vinny continued: “He’s going to be alright. He’s so strong mentally from like his recovery process that it’s working out for him now in jail… Mike’s the type of guy, now where he looks for the positive in every situation. I can picture him in there, watching TV, working out.”

The Situation is currently serving an eight-month sentence and two years of supervised release for tax evasion, as ruled by a judge in New Jersey in October. Mike documented his last moments before reporting to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York on January 15. “The comeback is always greater than the Setback,” he tweeted the same day he reported to jail, alongside a GIF of Ray Liotta saying, “Now take me to jail” in Goodfellas. Mike married his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce, before his sentence on November 1, 2018. The couple honeymooned before his sentence as well.