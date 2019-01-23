‘Trump Canceled’: POTUS Mocked On Twitter After Nancy Pelosi Pulls Plug On SOTU – She’s ‘A Boss’

Nancy Pelosi made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome into the House of Representatives to give his State of the Union speech until he ends the government shutdown. We’ve got the hilarious trolling of the POTUS on Twitter.

President Donald Trump is getting trolled hard after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told him he was not welcome to appear before the House of Representatives to give his State of the Union speech on Jan. 29 until he ends the government shutdown. The nation is 33 days into the longest federal shutdown in history over Trump’s demands or $5.7 billion for a border wall. Unless he puts government employees who have gone over a month without a paycheck back to work, Pelosi doesn’t want him giving a speech on how the state of the nation is doing. Now he has to either put it off or find a different location in which to give the speech and everyone has a say about it on Twitter, as #TrumpCanceled began trending on Twitter on Jan. 23.

California Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell tweeted that “As the son of a cop, I deeply respect our law enforcement officers. No cop should have to work without pay to protect a ‘national security event’ speech. Let’s open up government. Until then, don’t risk your lives for free for me. # SOTU.” He also trolled Trump telling him “Take a hint. She’s just not that into you and your shutdown” after Trump tweeted at Pelosi said he was still thinking about options for his SOTU speech.

Fellow California Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted at Trump “Dear @ realdonaldtrump: You should spend your time reopening government instead of forcing yourself on the House of Representatives. We are a separate & coequal branch of government. We do not serve you. We serve the American people. And they want you to reopen government. #SOTU.”

One user noted how Trump isn’t used to being told what to do by a woman, tweeting “Is anyone really surprised Trump is going to force himself on the American public without getting proper consent from a woman?” Another added, “A common chant at marches protesting sexual violence against women: Whatever we wear, Wherever we go, Yes means yes! NO means NO! Is it any surprise Trump doesn’t accept that ‘NO’ means NO when it’s said by a woman? Stand firm, @SpeakerPelosi. We have your back.”

Others pondered where Trump could hold his SOTU address since he’s not welcome in the usual place where presidents do it until he ends the government shutdown. One person suggested he do it from Moscow’s Red Square in reference to the Robert Mueller Russian collusion probe. Another added “He should deliver his address from the # Kremlin In Russian.”

Most people just want to see government employees return to work as some have ended up in lines at shelters just to get meals after missing two paychecks. “No Paycheck No Speech! #TrumpCanceled” one person tweeted while another added, “I support @SpeakerPelosi and believe there should be no SOTU until the government is OPEN! These people deserve to be paid. #TrumpCanceled.”