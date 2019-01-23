‘The Masked Singer’ Theories Round 2: Who Could Be The Alien, Bee & More

‘The Masked Singer’ is bringing back the rabbit, alien, poodle, bee, and raven for the Jan. 23 episode. Before another celebrity is unmasked, we’re taking a look at all the clues and hints to help you figure out the celebs underneath the costumes!

There are still a number of celebrities who still need to be unmasked on The Masked Singer. The rabbit, alien, poodle, bee, and raven will be performing once again during the Jan. 23 episode. Another celebrity will be revealed at the end of the episode. Joel McHale is returning as a guest panelist.

So, who could the celebrities behind these 5 costumes be? Some of them seem pretty obvious, while others are a little bit tougher to figure out. Let’s look back at the clues and hints to help add evidence to the top theories out there! The Masked Singer airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.

THE RABBIT: The rabbit performed a fun rendition of Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca.” He revealed that he’s “spent most of my life on stage, but I was never alone” and “synchronized singing is my forte.” The celebrity ended his intro video with, “The last man standing, it’s gonna be me.” Fans believe that the rabbit is definitely a member of NSYNC. The synchronized singing and “it’s gonna be me” lines are huge clues. “It’s Gonna Be Me” is a hit NSYNC song! While Joey Fatone was an initial guest, he shut down the rumor. “I … am not in that show,” Joey told Page Six. “I’m not the platypus or bunny or unicorn or whatever the hell you call it.” The rabbit is likely JC Chasez, Lance Bass, or Chris Kirkpatrick.

THE ALIEN: The alien revealed that “anonymity is a completely alien concept” to her. “Growing up in the public’s eye, my life was never really my own,” the alien said before her performance of Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still.” She noted that she’s “let others define me, but no one will ever control me again.” Everyone immediately narrowed down the celebrity to a member of the Jackson family, likely La Toya Jackson. The Jackson family is known around the world, and patriarch Joe Jackson was known for being controlling of the Jackson kids.

THE POODLE: “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve loved to be onstage and take on a character,” the poodle revealed in her intro video. She hails from San Francisco. The area code is “415,” which the poodle mentioned. She’s also from a musical family. However, she said she’s known “for a different kind of talent.” She also noted that her “whole career has been about exercising my right to free speech,” but she’s ready to return for her “musical roots.” While some fans believe Judge Judy could be the poodle, the celebrity behind the costume is most likely comedian Margaret Cho. Margaret is from the San Francisco, and her “different kind of talent” is stand-up comedy!

THE BEE: The bee performed a soulful rendition of Sia’s “Chandelier” during her first episode. “I’m looking forward to singing to a new generation,” the bee revealed. “I want to see for myself that I have still have what it takes to create a buzz.” Her biggest hint was that she has been singing since the 1950s. The judges threw out names like Diana Ross and Dionne Warwick, but they didn’t really start performing until the 1960s. Gladys Knight is most likely the bee. She won Ted Mack’s The Original Amateur Hour in 1952. She also known as the “Empress of Soul,” which the bee mentioned in her intro video!

THE RAVEN: “All my life I’ve listened to other people’s stories, so now is my opportunity to share mine,” the raven said in her intro video. She also admitted that “no one talks” more than her. “Recently, I suffered a tragic loss, so doing this show gives me the opportunity to honor my beloved… So don’t cry, baby. This one’s for you.” After her performance of “Rainbow” by Kesha, the raven revealed that she has hosted a talk show before. The raven is almost certainly Ricki Lake. She has hosted TWO talk shows, and her ex-husband, Christian Evans, died in 2017. The “so don’t cry, baby” part of her intro video is definitely a nod to the 1990 film she starred in, Cry Baby.