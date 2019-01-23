Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Are The Ultimate In-Law Gal Pals On Girls’ Night Without Nick & Joe

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are sister-in-law goals! The ‘J Sisters’ teamed up for a girls’ night out without Joe and Nick Jonas. See the cute pic!

Nick and Joe Jonas have an uncanny ability to bring incredible women together to form lasting friendships. First there was Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift; now there’s Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. Priyanka, 36, and Sophie, 22 – or as they refer to themselves, “The J Sisters” – met up for dinner in Los Angeles on Jan. 22 without the JoBros. The soon-to-be sisters-in-law were all smiles as they made their way into a popular West Hollywood restaurant together.

For the girls’ night out, the Game of Thrones star looked chic in an American flag Tommy Hilfiger rugby jersey over black shorts and tights. She paired the oversized top with a black clutch and Louis Vuitton sneakers. Priyanka looked equally cool in a snakeskin duster coat with a black bustier top tucked into high-waisted pants. She rounded out her ensemble with a black handbag and pumps.

These two have had plenty of time to bond over the past few months. Not only did they spend the holidays together with Nick and Joe’s family, but they also went on a family vacation together in late December. They each shared photos on Instagram of themselves with their partners and each other while hitting the slopes in Switzerland.

Sophie also attended Priyanka’s bachelorette party in early November, which is where they dubbed themselves “The J Sisters.” After the party, the Baywatch star shared a photo of herself sitting with Sophie, both with “hungover” eye masks on their heads. The post was captioned, “The morning after… #TheJSisters #Bachelorette @sophiet.” We can’t wait to see these two hang out even more as Sophie gears up to marry Joe in France this summer.