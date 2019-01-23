‘Riverdale’ Shocker: Did This Fan Fave Couple Just Break Up For Good?

It doesn’t look good for one beloved ‘Riverdale’ couple. After the events of the Jan. 23 episode, this couple’s relationship is in shambles. But does this hint at the rise of another couple? SPOILERS!

Is Varchie over? Archie returned to Riverdale a changed man, and he soon realized that everything else changed while he was gone, too. Reggie let it slip to Archie — totally by accident — that something happened between him and Veronica. Veronica came clean to Archie, and he didn’t get angry. “You don’t have to explain. You didn’t do anything wrong,” he told her. She admitted that the more time passed by, the more she got tired of missing him (i.e. the closer she got to Reggie).

Archie asked Veronica to “finish this conversation tomorrow.” He just wanted to be with her for one more night, like they were before. They had a steamy hookup, but it felt like the last time. The next day, Archie bailed on the SATs, and Hiram was shot right in the chest. All within a short period of time. Archie rushed to the hospital as soon as he heard the news. Veronica asked Archie point-blank whether or not he shot her father. Archie told her no, and he couldn’t believe she would even think that. The look on her face said that she didn’t entirely believe him.

“It’s over, isn’t it?” Archie asked. Veronica didn’t answer with words, but her eyes said everything. Varchie is done — at the moment. Honestly, Archie didn’t seem to sweat it too much. At the end of the episode, Reggie stopped by the hospital with flowers for Veronica. “Come here,” he said, before hugging her. Veronica looked content and took a deep breath for the first time all day. Veggie is stronger than ever. But is Varchie truly done? Riverdale season 3 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.