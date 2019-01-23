‘Total Bellas’ Preview: Nikki Bella Can’t Stop Smiling On Date With Rumored BF Artem Chigvintsev

In a new preview for this week’s episode of ‘Total Bellas,’ Nikki Bella catches up with her ‘DWTS’ partner, Artem Chigvintsev, for the first time since her split from John Cena — and she seems totally giddy about it! Watch here.

Nikki Bella is living the single life on this season of Total Bellas, and in a sneak peek for the Jan. 27 episode, she seems to have her eye on Artem Chivintsev! Nikki and Artem were partnered together when she competed on Dancing With The Stars, but at the time, she was still engaged to John Cena. In the sneak peek below, Nikki and Artem meet up for a lunch date, marking their first reunion following her split from John. Nikki seems a tiny bit nervous as she hugs Artem and lets him know, “You look good!” She totally can’t wipe the smile off her face, either!

This season of Total Bellas was filmed a few months ago, and at the beginning of January, it was rumored that Nikki and Artem are now seeing each other romantically! However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, things are still “casual” between the two. “It’s nothing serious,” our source explained. “They enjoy hanging out and spending time with one another. She’s truly just having fun and not looking for anything more right now.” After all, Nikki was with John for SIX years when they finally broke up for good in July, so we don’t blame her for wanting to take it slow!

Meanwhile, Nikki got a bit flirty with someone else on social media earlier this week — MMA fighter, Henry Cejudo! After Henry opened up about his crush on Nikki during an interview, she posted a video with her response. “I mean, I know you’re cutting weight and all but maybe one day we could grab a drink,” she suggested. She even offered to send him a bottle of her own wine!

Hopefully we’ll see how Nikki and Artem’s romance progresses as this season of Total Bellas continues, but for now, it definitely seems like she’s just having fun. There’s nothing wrong with a few crushes, right?!