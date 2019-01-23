Naomi Campbell, 48, Flaunts Her Bare Breasts In Completely Sheer Dress At Paris Fashion Week

After 14 years, Naomi Campbell made a bold return to the Valentino runway at Paris Fashion Week on January 23! She walked the catwalk in a completely sheer, black dress that showed off her bare breasts! See photos from her iconic runway moment!

Naomi Campbell, 48, made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week on January 23, when she walked the runway for Valentino’s Spring 2019 couture presentation! This marked Naomi’s return to the Italian label’s runway for the first time in 14 years, and it was an appearance no one will forget. The catwalk legend hit the runway in a black gown, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, that featured a completely sheer top — showing off her bare breasts!

The sultry look featured a sheer center, which put the model’s toned tummy on full display. Naomi’s gown — which also had oversized sheer sleeves — featured a matching turtleneck. The bottom of her dress contained tiers of layered black material that brushed the floor as she made her way down the runway. See Naomi’s revealing Paris Fashion Week look below!

The last time Naomi hit the runway for Valentino was in 2005 for the label’s Spring presentation. The veteran model — who is one of the five original supermodels — is extremely selective about the runways she walks, and the ones she even attends sitting front row, of course. Before her return to the Valentino runway, Naomi was a front row guest at numerous Fall 2019 menswear shows.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway at Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2019 show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. (Photo credit: WWD/Shutterstock)

Before she flaunted her bare breasts at PFW, Naomi made headlines for a flirty exchange with Liam Payne, 25, on Instagram. After the supermodel shared a selfie from the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter fashion show in Paris to her Instagram on January 18, the former One Direction singer left a pretty steamy comment. “Perfection in a person… don’t give me those eyes,” Payne wrote, along with a rose and kissing face emoji.

And, that wasn’t the first time the pair engaged on social media. Naomi left a flirty comment on one of Payne’s photos a few days earlier. “Beautiful soul,” she wrote under a shirtless photo of Payne on January 15. While everything seemed to be all in fun, we wouldn’t mind if these two got together!