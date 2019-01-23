Miley Cyrus Debuts Super NSFW Tattoo In The Least NSFW Place Imaginable

New year, new tattoos! Miley Cyrus hit up a tattoo parlor and left with a stamp on her ankle that will send your jaw to the floor.

Miley being Miley! Newly married singer Miley Cyrus, 26, has a hot new tattoo, but it’s a little risqué, to say the least. Miley hit up Instagram on Jan. 22, and revealed that she had taken a trip to a tattoo parlor. But – the snaps didn’t exactly show off her new ink, so some digging was in order! Fans quickly realized that famed NYC tattoo shop, Bang Bang, had some vital info on their Instagram stories! The shop popped up an IG story featuring Miley, and made it crystal clear what she had inked herself with. The singer got the word “pussy” scrawled across her ankle. Yep, you read that right. See Miley’s wild new tattoo below!

It looked like the singer had an absolute blast during her time at the well-known tattoo shop. In a snapshot shared to her own Instagram page, Miley laid back with her hands behind her head, giving the camera a sultry stare, as she prepared to go under the gun. In another post, she flashed a beaming smile as her tattoo artist did some work on her left arm. Miley then proceeded to share a third post, striking a series of silly poses in a slideshow of multiple images. Clearly, Miley feels very at home in a tattoo parlor!

One can only wonder what Miley’s hubby, Liam Hemsworth, 29, thinks of her new ink! The gorgeous couple married in a secret wedding on Dec. 23 in Nashville, Tennessee, in a super intimate ceremony. The hush hush gathering with their closest friends and family looked beyond stunning!

Way to be bold, Miley! The fearless singer that shocked fans time and time again, but we really didn’t see this one coming!