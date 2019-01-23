Holy moly! Matthew McConaughey left little to the imagination when he showed off his bare behind in the trailer for his upcoming film, ‘The Beach Bum’.

Matthew McConaughey, 49, is getting cheeky in The Beach Bum! The hunky actor showed off his bare behind while wearing a purple thong in the eye-catching trailer for the film, and we can’t stop looking! In the clip for the highly anticipated flick, which was released on Jan. 23, Matthew’s character, Moondog, who is a rebellious stoner living a careless life, can be seen flaunting his butt for all to see while getting out of a jacuzzi on a huge yacht. “One day I will swallow up the world and when I do, I hope you all perish violently,” he says to a crowd of people in the video.

Matthew’s portrayal of the irresponsible character is truly amazing to see. In addition to his convincing physical appearance of the part, which includes long stringy hair and loose-fitting Hawaiian style button down shirts, the talented star’s carefree attitude is on point, proving he’s capable of taking on any role, no matter how much of a contrast it may be from his real self!

Although Moondog seems to be having the time of his life in the trailer, it doesn’t look like it will be all fun and games for him. In one jail scene, Moondog can be seen getting a talking to from a judge and it doesn’t sound too good. “It all stops now, the foolishness,” the judge said. “If you mess this up it’s jail time.” Eek! Get your act together, Moondog!

Matthew is joined by a plethora of popular celebs in the film, which was directed by Harmony Korin, including Zac Efron, Jimmy Buffet, and even Snoop Dogg! With a superb cast and Matthew’s incredible acting skills, we can bet this one is going to be memorable!

The Beach Bum will be released in theaters on Mar. 22.