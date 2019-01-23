Mariah Carey Wows In Sparkly Dress With Plunging Neckline & Thigh-High Slit In ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Mariah Carey looked gorgeous and glamorous in a glittery lavender dress when she made an eye-catching appearance on her tribute episode of ‘Lip Sync Battle’.

Mariah Carey, 48, is truly a sight to see on Lip Sync Battle! The legendary singer took to Instagram on Jan. 23 to show off a stunning pic of herself posing with Darren Criss, 31, from her appearance on the Jan. 24 episode of the show, which will feature a tribute to her music. In the pic, Mariah can be seen wearing a gorgeous sparkly lavender-colored dress that has a plunging neckline and a sexy thigh-high slit. She accessorized the look with a matching boa, and flaunted one of the most glamorous looks we’ve ever seen, as only Mariah can do!

“The ridiculously talented @darrencriss is vying for the Mimi throne on @lipsyncbattle! Watch him take on the amazing @jermainedupri on my tribute episode, airing Thursday 1/24 @ 9/8c on @paramountnetwork 🎙🦋👑,” Mariah captioned the amazing snapshot.

Mariah’s episode of the singing competition series looks like it’s going to be a good one! In sneak peek videos and pics, Mimi can be seen strutting her stuff on stage while sitting on a huge butterfly swing, and at one point, Darren, who competes against Jermaine Dupri, 46, in the episode, hilariously dresses up like her in a crop top, low-rise jeans and a wig, as he sings her hit song, “Heartbreaker”. In another entertaining clip, it looks like Jermaine forgets the words to Mariah’s song, “Shake It Off”, which he wrote with her, and you better believe that Mariah teases him about it!

Mariah’s tribute episode of Lip Sync Battle airs Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Mariah’s known for always turning heads with her eye-catching looks. We can’t wait to see what other beautiful pieces she decides to wear in the new year!