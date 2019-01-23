‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: [Spoiler] Is Revealed As The Poodle & The Panelists Are Floored

‘The Masked Singer’ unmasked yet another celebrity this week! The poodle was revealed this week, and we are truly shook. Prepare to freak out!

The rabbit is up first this week! His clues reveal that he grew up around Coney Island. He admits he “sought fame and everyone wanted a piece of me.” The rabbit says he’s ready to show he can be the “main attraction.” He performs “Wake Me Up” by Avicii and Aloe Blacc. Jenny McCarthy thinks she noticed a southern twang, so she believes the rabbit could be someone from Rascal Flatts or Lady Antebellum. However, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez’s names are thrown out there yet again. Nicole Scherzinger asks the rabbit whether or not they’ve ever toured together, and he doesn’t answer!

The alien is back again for another performance. “You make think I’m out of fashion, but I’m here to rise above all that,” the alien says. She performs “Lovefool” by The Cardigans. Nicole says the alien’s tone gives off Jackson vibes. The alien also adds that she’s a “quadruple threat” and has “recorded many things.” While the girls of Fifth Harmony and the Kardashians are brought up, Robin Thicke guesses best: Paris Hilton.

The raven hits the stage for an epic performance of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.” The raven reveals that she was once “the loneliest bird.” She adds that “no one recognized my beauty,” and a man “took me away from my flock.” The year 1968 is included in her video package. The raven says she’s “cried tears of love into the Hudson River.” Jenny believes the raven is Sherri Shepherd, and Robin agrees. Nick doesn’t think Sherri’s underneath the mask. Joel McHale throws out Kelly Ripa’s name, but it’s definitely not her!

The poodle, who performs Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” drops a number of hints in her video package, including the words “justice” and “verdict.” Despite those legal terms, Jenny doesn’t think the poodle is Judge Judy. She throws out Kellyanne Conway. Nicole guesses Jillian Michaels because of the workout hint from the poodle’s first video. The poodle’s last hint is this: “I have been fired multiple times.” Jenny immediately guesses Kathy Griffin, while Joel goes for Omarosa.

The bee is the final celebrity to perform. The bee is clearly an older celebrity. She performs an amazing rendition of Bruno Mars’s “Locked Out Of Heaven.” Because of the Atlanta/peach clue, Jenny guesses Gladys Knight. Robin agrees with her. Nicole isn’t so sure. She’s thinking more like Dionne Warwick or Patti LaBelle. The last clue the bee gives is this: “Take me to court!”

The celebrity being unmasked this week is… the poodle! Final guesses from the panelists are Jillian Michaels, Kathy Griffin, Sarah Silverman, and Melissa Rivers. The poodle is revealed as comedian Margaret Cho!