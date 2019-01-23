Lil’ Mo Slammed For Defending R. Kelly In New Interview: ‘Can We Leave Her In 2001’?

After defending R. Kelly on ‘Breakfast Club,’ Lil’ Mo has faced criticism and backlash. Read what people are saying – and watch Lil’ Mo’s interview – inside.

Singer Lil’ Mo, 40, went on the Breakfast Club radio show to discuss her and 33-year-old husband Karl Dargan’s appearance on Marriage Boot Camp when the topic of alleged sexual abuser R. Kelly was brought up. Lil’ Mo began defending him, and didn’t stop even after most of the co-hosts condemned him.

“He helped a bucket list dream of mine come true, I’d never been to [53-year-old Dr.] Dre’s before,” Lil Mo said. “I refuse to allow this industry or anybody to taint his legacy,” she continued. Although, of course, he tainted his own legacy all through his own doing. “You mean to tell me that somebody is all of a sudden this monster? Don’t do that. If something happens to the head of the house, the rest of the family struggles and suffers.”

“I’m not gonna let anybody go out as an abuser,” she said, explaining her defending him. “It’s nobody’s business.” Lil’ Mo said she did not watch the docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, which brought a new wave of focus on R. Kelly’s alleged abuse. She also said she has never actually met R. Kelly, and she also asked “where the parents” of the victims were, seemingly shifting the focus to them for allowing their children to be near him.

People on the internet were of course less than thrilled. “I forgot to say this… can we leave Lil Mo in 2001,” Twitter user MellyJB said in response to the situation. “Lil Mo is on [Breakfast Club AM] talking about how she covered for people that were sexually assaulting other people like that’s loyalty and acceptable… and then has the nerve to cry,” another user, Luhv_Lee said. “Why is Lil Mo trending back in 2019, oh it’s because she is defending R Kelly,” another person on Twitter said. “Typical, gone [sic] back to 2000 with that BS.”

Watch the full interview with Lil’ Mo on the Breakfast Club above – her comments about R. Kelly started around the 35-minute mark.