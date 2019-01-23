Lara Trump Slammed For Saying Furloughed Gov’t Workers Are Suffering ‘A Little Bit’

Next time, Lara Trump should say…nothing. After President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law said that unpaid federal workers are just going through ‘a little bit of pain,’ many furious voters were calling for her head.

Lara Trump, 36, must have been channeling Marie Antoinette on Jan. 22, as she gave the current government shutdown its “let them eat cake” moment. While appearing on the right-leaning Bolt TV on Monday, the wife of Eric Trump, 35, and daughter-in-law to the President Donald Trump, 72, had this to say about the 800,000 furloughed federal employees and the 400,000 people working without pay: “Listen, it’s not fair to you, and we all get that, but this is so much bigger than any one person.”

“It is a little bit of pain, but it’s going to be for the future of our country and their children and their grandchildren, and generations after them will thank them for their sacrifice right now,” Lara said. “…So, I would just tell them please stay strong. We appreciate everything that you’re sacrificing. We’re behind you and we’re going to do everything we can. The President is doing everything he can to resolve this quickly.”

Needless to say, “Lara Trump” wasn’t trending afterward because thousands of people agreed with her. It was quite the opposite. “Wow. When millionaires claim it’s okay that people can’t feed their kids or pay their rent because it’s not them suffering,” @VABVOX tweeted. “How about people who are rich and are not impacted by this shutdown, whatsoever, sit TF down and shut their god damn mouths!” added @MsMollyRahael.

“The only thing worse than the ‘Let them eat cake’ attitude of the administration is someone like Lara Trump sitting on a golden throne telling people to take one for the team, especially if you’re not on her team,” @SJredmond added. Many thought what Lara said was similar to “Let them eat cake,” the quote attributed to Marie Antoinette. While historians have since argued that the bride of France’s King Louis XVI actually said that callous remark, according to The History Channel, Lara’s “little bit of pain” moment was all too real.

Lara Trump's comment about federal workers suffering "a bit of pain" for the greater good of the country reminds me of Marie Antoinette's famous line when told that the people had no bread to eat: pic.twitter.com/i4BkbuRSPO — Michael Pachter (@michaelpachter) January 23, 2019

LARA TRUMP: I know this shutdown is a bit of a pain for you Federal Workers, but it's an important sacrifice. Like the time Eric and I couldn't paint the bowling alley in our Montauk house because the wind was blowing the fumes back into our ostrich pen. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 23, 2019

The effects of the partial shutdown are also real. Every day brings new tales of furloughed workers struggling to pay their bills, afford health care or to just feed their families. Over 20 Democrats on Jan. 23 sent stories of these suffering constituents to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). These Dems hope these tales will sway Mitch and he’ll bring House-passed legislation aimed at reopening to the government to the floor of the Senate for a vote, according to The Hill.

The government has been partially shut down since funding lapsed on Dec. 22, caused by President Trump’s demand that Congress give over $5 billion for his proposed border wall. Democrats, as expected, refused to give in to these demands. Most Americans blame Trump for the shutdown, and he offered a “compromise” on the weekend of Jan. 16-17 that…turned out to be a ruse.

The details of the GOP’s deal — unveiled on Jan. 22 (per HuffPost) — show that while it would offer a three-year extension for the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals, it would “gut existing asylum laws for children and trafficking victims” from Central America, ban asylum for minors, gut the “concept of temporarily protected status for future cases” and expand immigration detention. So, Trump said that he’ll open the government and extend DACA for three years if he gets the billions for his wall and some of “the most extreme changes on asylum” ever seen.