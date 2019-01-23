Kylie Jenner Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian With Black Hair & Red Lips – Can You Tell Them Apart?

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are hair chameleons — so in the rare moment their hair colors sync, they look JUST like twins. Their latest makeup campaigns prove this to be true!

The Kar-Jenner clan has many doppelgängers, but Kylie Jenner, 21, and Kim Kardashian, 38, are the most fraternal of the bunch! They’re now matching more than ever with the return of their natural black hair and competing makeup brands. Ironically, both ladies are promoting their makeup lines’ red lipsticks, as Kylie wore her brand’s Mary Jo matte lip kit (an intense red shade) and styled her jet black hair in glamour waves for a Kylie Cosmetics’ photo on Jan. 23. Just five days ago, we saw a very similar look on Kim, who flaunted her Classic Red Crème Lipstick and long black waves for a sexy photo on KKW Beauty’s feed. Seriously, we couldn’t tell them apart…see if you can below.

Obviously, it’s not the first time these small screen stars had a major #twinning moment. Kylie debuted a much different look in Aug. 2018, a short blonde bob, and still looked identical to Kim. It’s such a common occurrence that we have enough proof to pad out a roundup of their best look-alike moments, which you can see in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!

There’s no unhealthy rivalry here. We’ve seen Kylie seek her big sister’s advice throughout the years on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, regarding issues ranging from body insecurities to postpartum struggles. The makeup mogul even had a sweet confession during one of these sisterly chats! “Honestly, you do inspire me a lot,” Kylie told Kim during Season 15 of KUWTK, after Kylie vented her frustrations about adapting to her post-baby body following the birth of Stormi Webster. So it’s no surprise she’s going to take a cue from Kim’s beauty looks every now and then!

We’re seeing double! To keep the Kim and Kylie comparisons rolling, also check out our gallery of both sisters promoting their makeup collections.