Kim Kardashian Fears Alexis Skyy Is Using Rob For Fame & Worries How It May Affect Dream

Kim Kardashian may agree with Blac Chyna on one thing — she’s also scared that Rob’s rumored girlfriend, Alexis Skyy, will use him ‘for clout,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s why big sister disapproves.

Alexis Skyy, 24, did say “I love Rob” on Jan. 18, but she has one doubter. That’s Rob Kardashian’s big sister, Kim, 38, who “fears that Rob’s new girlfriend Alexis will use Rob for clout, fame and notoriety,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife! With screen time on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and 2.6 million Instagram followers, Alexis’s career is taking off — but Kim doesn’t want Rob to be the next move on the chess board. “Kim has been warning Rob to be careful not to spend too much time with Alexis and not to fall in love with her,” our source adds, because the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star “suspects that sensitive Rob will have his heartbroken by the clout chaser.”

“Kim questions Alexis’s motives and would hate to see someone take advantage of her brother and his famous family for insincere reasons,” our source continues, reiterating the concerns of Blac Chyna’s boyfriend, rapper Kid Buu. “You really wit [sic] Rob’s fat *ss for love or is it just for clout,” he commented under one of her Instagram pictures, adding to the report that his girlfriend also thinks Alexis is a “clout chaser”! But Kim is thinking about much more than Rob’s welfare.

“Kim hopes that Dream is not getting involved” by “spending time with and not getting attached to Alexis,” our source continues, referring to Rob’s 2-year-old daughter he shares with Chyna. “Kim has fears about the integrity of Alexis’s true motivations with Rob and how that might affect Dream.” The soon-to-be mother of four especially fears that “if Rob’s daughter became attached to Alexis and then became confused or hurt when Alexis abruptly disappears from Rob’s life,” our source explains. And that’s why “Kim hopes that Alexis is not interacting with Dream too much”! But Chyna reportedly doesn’t think that’ll happen, as there’s an alleged agreement between the mom and her ex “to not introduce any significant others to their daughter, Dream, within the first 6 months of dating,” sources told TMZ.

But in the meantime, it appears that Alexis and Rob aren’t hitting the breaks on their relationship — or whatever they’re defining it! Alexis cooked dinner for the KUWTK star and her friend Ikey Holley-Canady in Kris Jenner’s kitchen on Jan. 14. And according to our other source, the two have been going strong for quite some time. “Alexis and Rob have been seeing each other for a little while, it’s not as new as everyone thinks,” a source close to the Instafamous model EXCLUSIVELY told HL. And our source is refuting what Kim, Chyna and Kid Buu are thinking, adding, “She really likes him. Alexis isn’t using Rob for fame, not at all.”