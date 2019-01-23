Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Skincare Secret To Get Rid Of Zits: It’s Surprisingly Cheap

Despite always looking flawless, Khloe Kardashian is human like the rest of us! Find out her drugstore secret for getting rid of pimples below!

Khloe Kardashian recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight alongside her BFF Malika Haqq while the duo promoted their #BECCABFFs Collection with BECCA Cosmetics. Khloe says that since becoming a mom, she’s been committing a cardinal makeup sin! “There’s been a lot of nights where I would fall asleep with my makeup on, which I never used to do. And I will still wear the next morning! I never used to do that. It’s the one thing that I’m like, ‘Ugh, how did this happen?'”

Sleeping with your makeup on can clog pores and cause breakouts. Khloe suffers like the rest of us, from time to time, and says her remedy is easy and cheap. “I do know if you have a breakout that’s red, cortisone cream, — it reduces the redness. I’ve done that a couple times when I needed to, but honestly there’s nothing like some water and some sleep.”

Malika added that she makes a little paste of water and hydrogen peroxide to zap her zits. Another cost-effective pimple remedy that royal Meghan Markle swears by is tea tree oil!

Khloe continued that taking one minute to do makeup as a mom can make a world of difference. “Mom life is a juggling act, but just learning how to put some highlighter on — and highlighter’s a little distracting, so even if you have a breakout, you’re like, ‘OK, I don’t have time for concealer.’ And giving your daughter makeup brushes [to play with] goes a long way. I learned that. I’m like, ‘OK, you’re good, right?'”