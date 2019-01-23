Katy Perry Collaborating With Selena Gomez’s Ex Zedd On New Song: Everything We Know

Katy Perry and Zedd caused major speculation that they’re getting ready to release a song they worked on together after they registered a track called ‘365’ with Universal Music Publishing Group.

It looks like a song that Katy Perry, 34, and Zedd, 29, worked on together could be getting ready to be released! The artists registered a track called “365” with Universal Music Publishing Group, and rumor has it that the release date could be as soon as Feb. 7, according to Idolator. Although nothing is confirmed just yet, Zedd’s upcoming appearance at Coachella in Apr. could be a great platform to get fans in tune with the song!

Rumors of a Katy and Zedd collaboration first started at the end of 2018, when the German DJ joined Katy for her Witness World Tour in Australia. Zedd, who previously dated Selena Gomez, 26, also possibly hinted about the collab in an interview with Australian radio host, Kent Small. “I’m always relatively open about the fact that I make a lot of music with people,” Zedd said in the interview. “It doesn’t always come out. But we’ve been working. And still wanting to release a song with her. I’ve always wanted to. So if we all get lucky maybe we’ll finish a song, and it will come out.” As if that wasn’t enough proof, Katy expressed her own interest in working with Zedd in interviews around the same time.

Fans couldn’t help but get excited about all these pieces coming together and they’re hoping it’s the real deal. “Ready? @Zedd + @katyperry = 365 #KatyIsComing #February7,” one Katy fan Twitter account tweeted on Jan. 22. “Billboard HOT 100 Predictions: #1 (Debut) 365, Katy Perry ft. Zedd # 365IsComing,” another account tweeted. Fans of the duo were so enthusiastic about the prospect of a new song that they even got “#365IsComing” to trend on Twitter!

We’ll definitely be providing updates about this huge possible collab as soon as more information becomes available! In the meantime, we’ll be joining the numerous Katy and Zedd fans hoping and wishing it’s all confirmed in no time!