Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Push Back Wedding Again: Why They Plan To Wait Until End Of Year

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber aren’t getting married any time soon – despite previous reports saying they wanted an early March wedding. The couple decided to postpone the ceremony until the end of 2019.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber will have a wedding – but it won’t be as soon as they originally planned. Previous reports stated that Justin, 24, and Hailey, 22, sent out “Save the Date” notices for a ceremony the weekend of March 1, but the 300 recipients of the letters just received news that the nuptials are being rescheduled for the third time, according to TMZ.

So why the change in plans? “They have decided to wait to do their wedding because some family members and friends were unable to get to their original planned date around Justin’s birthday,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Now their goal is to end the year in wedded bliss. They have discussed both Halloween and Hailey’s birthday as times to get married officially.” For reference, Hailey’s birthday is Nov. 22, so it’s looking like they’ll be having a fall wedding right now.

The pair realized they can push back the date as long as they want since they are already legally married. By waiting to say their “I do’s” they’re ensuring that their guests have plenty of time to prepare. “There is no drama or restraint in their relationship because they are officially a married couple. They just want everyone they want to be there to be able to attend and later in the year that will be a much stronger possibility,” our insider adds. TMZ reported the couple are also considering a destination wedding.

Hailey’s uncle Billy Baldwin previously revealed some of the people on the guest list. “Who’s going to be tearing up the dance floor? It’s going to be Hailey and all of her Kardashian girlfriends,” Billy said during an interview with etalk on Jan. 18. He added, “Gigi [Hadid] and Kendall [Jenner] and all the rest.” All the rest included Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, as well!