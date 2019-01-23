See Message
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Shows Major Love To Chris Brown After Rape Accusations: ‘No One Can Touch You’

*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend Ammika Harris were potographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19* Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
* Breaking News Alert - Chris Brown Arrested In Paris On Suspicion Of Rape * * Stock Images Show Chris At Paris Fashion Week Jan 17th * Celebrities attend the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week, France. Pictured: Chris Brown Ref: SPL5056109 170119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Belgium Rights, No France Rights, No Switzerland Rights
* Breaking News Alert - Chris Brown Arrested In Paris On Suspicion Of Rape * * Stock Images Show Chris At Paris Fashion Week Jan 17th * Celebrities attend the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week, France. Pictured: Chris Brown Ref: SPL5056109 170119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Belgium Rights, No France Rights, No Switzerland Rights
* Breaking News Alert - Chris Brown Arrested In Paris On Suspicion Of Rape * * Stock Images Show Chris At Paris Fashion Week Jan 17th * Celebrities attend the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week, France. Pictured: Chris Brown Ref: SPL5056109 170119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Belgium Rights, No France Rights, No Switzerland Rights View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Senior Editor

Chris Brown has received major love from some fellow celebrities after he was accused of raping a woman in Paris last week — even Justin Bieber took to Instagram to show his support! See his message here.

“No one can touch you ur the GOAT,” Justin Bieber commented on a video posted to Chris Brown’s Instagram page on Jan. 22, just hours after the singer was released from custody following rape accusations in Paris, France. With the comment, Justin publicly showed his support for Chris in the aftermath of the shocking allegations of rape made against him, which kept him detained by police for nearly 24 hours on Jan. 21-22. In the end, Chris was freed with no lawsuit filed against him, and his lawyer confirmed that he plans to sue his accuser for defamation.

“He vigorously challenges the charges against him,” Raphael Chiche told TMZ. “A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.” Chris is now free to leave the country at any time. He also took to Instagram himself to deny the accusations, writing in all caps, “I wanna make it perfectly clear……this is false and a whole lot of cap! Never!!!!! For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!!” Once he was released, he got right back to work, and the video that Justin commented on was actually one of Breezy working on his dance moves in a studio.

The rape accusations against Chris were first reported by Closer magazine, with his accuser claiming she met him at a nightclub on Jan. 15, then went back to the Mandarian Oriental hotel with him. The accuser also alleged that Chris’ bodyguard and another man assaulted her on the same evening.

In her account of the alleged rape, the woman described Chris’ alleged attack as “brutal and violent.” She was not identified by her real name in the story, and there has been no evidence to prove her claims are true, which is why Chris was eventually released.