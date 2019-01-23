Jinger Duggar’s Daughter Rocks Adorable Beanie In New Pic & Fans Think She’s Mom’s ‘Twin’

Twinning! Jinger Duggar’s hubby Jeremy shared the CUTEST photo of their daughter on Jan. 22, & fans cannot get over how much she looks like mom!

She got it from her momma! 25-year-old Jinger Duggar’s daughter, Felicity, is the spitting image of her famous mum in a brand new photo! The reality star’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, 31, took to Instagram to share the adorable snapshot, and fans are loving it. Little Felicity wore pink head-to-toe in the pic, looking cute as a button! She looked right at the camera with her big blue eyes, as she wore a precious pink beanie, and a ruffled dress. “Jinger’s twin❤❤❤❤” one fan said, after seeing the photo.

The comments section below the photo was soon filled with remarks about the resemblance! “She looks just like momma. 😍😍😍” one fan wrote below the snapshot. “She has her mommas eyes! Such a sweet photo!” another fan gushed. “Jeremy, you may be daddy but she’s definitely Jinger’s little princess!!!” yet another fan wrote! Baby Felicity might take after her mom, but Jeremy doesn’t mind one bit! He held his daughter in a sweet embrace for the photo, captioning it: “My travel buddy.”

Rumors have been swirling that Jinger is pregnant with her second child, and fans became even more suspicious after the reality star hid her stomach in a recent pic! The new photo, posted to Instagram on Jan. 17 showed Jinger and fam standing alongside pastor John Piper, as she held little Felicity in her arms. However, it looked like she strategically held right over Jinger’s stomach! Could she be hiding a baby bump? Only time will tell, but we would be elated to see this adorable family grow!

We are loving this photo of little Felicity and her dad! She may have gotten mom’s features, but with her uber cool beanie, she also got her dad’s great style!