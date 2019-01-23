Jennifer Garner ‘Really Proud’ Of Ben Affleck For Taking Necessary Steps To ‘Focus On His Sobriety’

Ben Affleck is reportedly taking a year off of dating while focusing on his sobriety and we’ve got all the details on how his ex, Jennifer Garner, is showing her support!

Ben Affleck, 46, recently made headlines when he checked himself into an inpatient rehab on Aug. 22 for the third time in 17 years. The Gone Girl actor underwent a 40-day stint in treatment while Playboy playmate Shauna Sexton, 23, reportedly visited him throughout that time. Ben continued seeing the model up until recently, and In Touch magazine reported on Jan. 23 that Ben is “taking a year off from dating” as he focuses on his sobriety. “It’s going to be tough, but Ben says he’s taking a year off from dating. It’s part of his recovery. No romantic entanglement means no distractions,” the publication reported. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a source close to the Academy Award-winner and his ex, Jennifer Garner, 46, who was photographed driving Ben to the rehab facility as Ben appeared distraught and in tears in the backseat of her car. “Jen is really proud of Ben for doing whatever he feels is necessary to focus on his sobriety at this point. If that means Ben shouldn’t date anybody, and take the time to concentrate on his health and happiness, then she’s all for it,” the insider explained.

“As far as Jen is concerned, their kids always come first, and Jen fully supports the steps that Ben is taking to continue being a great father to their children,” the pal continued. The A-list exes, who share Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 6, announced their separation in June 2015, after almost 10 years of marriage, but they didn’t finalize their divorce until Oct. 2018. “Jen is focused on her own career, and relationships, and will always be there for him,” the pal said. Another friend close to the former flames added, “Jen is convinced that Ben will take this latest stab at sobriety as seriously as possible and is happy that he is continuing to make himself better because he is a great father and a great man. She supports anything he does to make himself better because he is the father of her children and she will always hold a wonderful piece of her heart for him. Their marriage and romance may be over but they will always be a part of each other’s lives and she wants it to be as successful and healthy as possible. She wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Just weeks before entering rehab, Ben and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, called it quits after almost a year of dating. And in the meantime, Jennifer has been looking happier than ever lately as she’s been spotted getting cozy with businessman John Miller. Despite her new romance, yet another source revealed, “Jen will always hold a special place in her heart for Ben, however, she felt extremely hurt towards the end of their relationship and is really happy with her new beau. But it’s important to her to always be there for Ben and for their kids. She will always cheer him on and be there as a support since she wants what’s best for the kids.”

The friend added, “Jen felt that his relationship with Lindsay wasn’t the healthiest and at the best time in his life, so to see him taking care of himself makes Jen feel at ease. She knows if he’s in a good place, it’s best for the kids.” After Ben completed his stay in rehab, he addressed the situation in an Instagram post on Oct. 5 writing, “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. He added, “It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you.”