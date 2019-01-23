Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Hold Hands In New Photos Taken 3 Mos. Before Divorces

They went on a secret date back in October! Click inside for pics and details of their hush-hush romance!

Recent pictures of Amazon founder billionaire Jeff Bezos, 55, and his girlfriend helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez, 49, revealed that the two had been together long before he and separated wife MacKenzie Bezos, 48, publicly split. While Jeff and MacKenzie announced they were getting a divorce on Jan. 9, new photos on the Daily Mail from Oct. 30, 2018 showed that Jeff and Lauren have been dating for some time now! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF LAUREN AND JEFF.

The new pictures revealed a date between Jeff and Lauren, in which she flew him via helicopter to Malibu, so they could have a fun hike together, the Daily Mail reported. Jeff sported a tight-fitting Under Armour t-shirt, short black shorts, black sneakers, a black baseball cap, and black sunglasses. Lauren sported grey high-rise leggings, black sneakers, a white t-shirt appropriately that read “Let’s fly,” a black cross-body bag, a black baseball cap, and black sunglasses. Lauren kept her hair back as she boarded the helicopter with Jeff.

Furthermore, the two had had a romantic dinner in Los Angeles on the same day! They ate at Capo Restaurant in Santa Monica, the Daily Mail reported, where they ate for three hours, according to an eyewitness source! “She was gazing into his eyes throughout the first part of the evening as they sat next to each other,” a source told the Daily Mail. “It did not look like a business dinner, and he barely spoke to the male companion all evening,” the source said. “They were seen stroking and brushing each other’s shoulders and Lauren even rested her hand on Jeff’s knee under the table.”

After dinner, the two went back to Jeff’s house – and Lauren was spotted leaving at 10 a.m. the next day, the source said. Now that their relationship is all out in the open, they will likely continue having public dates, flaunting both their likely love for one another, and their wealth. We’re interested to see where this new relationship goes in the future!