J. Cole’s new song is getting a lot more attention than a ‘MIDDLE CHILD’ usually does! Listen to his hot new track that is blowing up the rapper’s Twitter mentions.

J. Cole’s first single of 2019 arrived on Jan. 23, and man, there’s a lot to unpack. The name of the track itself, “MIDDLE CHILD,” is a brilliant reference to the gap between trap rap (think Gucci Mane) and the OGs like The Notorious B.I.G. At age 33, J. Cole is in a sort of wasteland with his thirty-something cohorts like Drake, who gets a shout-out in the verses! As J. Cole raps in one verse, “I’m dead in the middle of two generations / I’m little bro and big bro all at once.” As one Twitter fan put it, “that sh*t made me cry a bit” — the rap poetry is that good!

Many other fans flooded Twitter with their interpretations about who exactly the “Middle Child” is. “Imagine this is about him being stuck between @kendricklamar and @Drake, getting the least attention and love like the middle child,” one fan speculated. Other listeners thought the track was dedicated to the late rapper XXXTentacion, as it’s his birthday today (Jan. 23). “Does this have anything to do with @xxxtentacion who was the middle child and would have celebrated his bday today🤔,” one such fan tweeted on J. Cole’s page.

Meanwhile, others dug up what they believed to be a sneak diss! While J. Cole sent his love to rappers JAY-Z, 21 Savage and Kodak Black within the song, there were several lines that raised eyebrows. “If I smoke a rapper it’s gon’ be legit / It won’t be for clout / It won’t be for fame / It won’t be ’cause my shit ain’t sellin’ the same / It won’t be to sell you my latest lil’ sneakers,” J. Cole rapped. Yikes — the rapper most famous for selling sneakers is Kanye West! “J. Cole has some words for Kanye,” @defpen tweeted, reposting the lyrics above. Listen to the track below and come up with your own theories!

“MIDDLE CHILD” follows up the release of J. Cole’s fifth album, KOD, in April 2018. We’re currently awaiting his sixth studio album and Revenge of the Dreamers III, an invite-only collab project being produced by the rapper’s label, Dreamville Records! Most recently, J. Cole pleasantly surprised fans by lending a feature to 21 Savage’s new album, I Am Greater Than I Was.