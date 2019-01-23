Jana Duggar, 29, Finally Responds To Rumors She’s Courting Lawson Bates: Are They An Item?

Are they or aren’t they? — Jana Duggar finally lets fans in on a little secret about her dating life! Is she courting Lawson Bates? Check out their exchange on Instagram and find out!

For those of you who are shipping Jana Duggar, 29, and Lawson Bates, 26, as a couple, we’re sad to tell you that they’re not dating. Jana confirmed that she and Bates are “not a thing” in a reply to a fan on Instagram. “Say cheese!”, she captioned a photo of her cheesy meal (mac n’ cheese and a grilled cheese) on Instagram, January 21. Lawson, who’s been known to leave friendly comments on her IG, did just that, leaving three grinning emojis under the photo. That’s when Counting On fans couldn’t help but hope his subtle comment meant a courtship announcement would follow.

“I heard you and Jana are a thing!”, one fan wrote in the comments. And, other fans followed suit with similar messages. So, Jana decided to set the record straight. “No, we’re not a thing,” she replied to the fan who “heard” she was dating Lawson. Jana added a blushing emoji at the end of her denial.

Jana’s confirmation that she’s not involved with Bates comes after his mother hit the “like” button on a comment about the pair potentially courting. However, the Bringing Up Bates star later explained that his mother’s “like” was an accident. “My mom was scrolling through late last night and didn’t realize what she was liking,” he previously told In Touch. “Meanwhile, Instagram 101 for my mom is now in session.”

(Photo credit: Courtesy of Jana Duggar/Instagram)

And, now that we know Jana isn’t dating Lawson, fans want to know if she’s dating someone else! So…

“She’s not in a relationship,” Jana’s sister, Jessa Duggar, 26, confirmed on Instagram in mid-January. Jessa replied to a fan, who assumed a courtship announcement would be “coming soon” after discovering that Jana had joined Instagram.

The fan commented under a photo Jessa shared of Jana holding her baby niece, Felicity — the 5-month-old daughter of Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 25, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31. “… all the Duggars get on social media when they are ready to announce a courtship,” the fan wrote, which sparked Jessa’s reply, confirming that Jana is indeed single. “Haha! That’s been merely coincidence for some,” Jessa said, adding that joining Instagram is “Definitely not a prerequisite.”